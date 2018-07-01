Maxine Waters Says “You Better Shoot Straight” To The People Who Threatened To Kill Her

Maxine has four words for the people who reportedly sent her death threats: “You better shoot straight.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Democratic Congresswoman for California canceled two events in Texas and Alabama because she received a “very serious death threat.” But at a protest against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy in Los Angeles on Saturday, she adopted a defiant stance.

“I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me,” Waters said, The Hill reports.

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal”

Waters claims that she received threats because she called on protesters to publicly confront Trump administration officials after Homeland Security Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was bombarded by protest action at a Mexican restaurant and at her home. In a separate incident, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was denied service at a restaurant because the owner did not support Trump’s policies.

Maxine Waters has become known for being an ardent critic of Donald Trump and his administration. She has repeatedly called for his impeachment and has taken a hard-line stance when it comes to articulating her criticisms.

Donald Trump responded to her call for public confrontations by calling her “an extraordinarily low IQ person.” He also claimed that she had called on her supporters to inflict “harm.” As Buzzfeed notes, this claim is false as there are no reports that she tried to incite violence against anyone.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The Los Angeles rally was part of a nationwide protest action called the “Families Belong Together March.” Its goal was to highlight the ongoing issue of family separation when immigrants illegally cross the border. The zero-tolerance policy came under fire after media outlets revealed that children were being ripped from their parents and housed in detention centers. President Trump signed an executive order to end the policy but it won’t be that easy to fully repair the damage that’s been done.

WATCH: Maxine Waters responds to death threats: "You better shoot straight" https://t.co/Jy4qONEWm8 pic.twitter.com/SG03GaG8WM — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2018

As Vox notes, there are no guarantees that detained minors will be reunited with their parents. It has happened in some cases but there are questions as to whether the Trump administration is making a concerted effort to do so.

According to Vox, during an ACLU lawsuit related to family separation a DOJ official disclosed that when parents are arrested by ICE, the government tries to send them to a relative in the United States.

ICE claims that parents can see their children again when they have served their sentences for illegally crossing the border. But some reporters found that the phone number parents needed to call turned out to be an ICE Tipline.