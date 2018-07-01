Johnny Depp’s Ex And The Mother Of His Children, Vanessa Paradis, Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit

The first-time bride looked beautiful as she celebrated her wedding in a quaint French town.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis were lovers for 14 years, and had two children together, but they never exchanged wedding vows. Now, six years after their break-up, the model, actress, and singer is finally a bride — she married French writer and movie director Samuel Benchetrit on Saturday, June 30.

Le Parisien reported that the couple tied the knot in a small, town hall in Saint-Siméon, France, which is about an hour west of Paris.

The French newspaper said that Paradis chose to get married in Saint-Siméon because her late father, André Paradis, lived in the town since the 1990s and also owned a restaurant, Les Sources, there. Additionally, the “Joe Le Taxi” singer has a country estate nearby.

The bride wore a pretty, cream-colored ruffled gown, and the groom wore a dashing blue suit to the 30-minute service, which was only attended by a “few dozen guests.”

Nineteen-year-old model Lily-Rose Depp and 16-year-old Jack Depp, Paradis’ two children with Johnny Depp, were at the intimate ceremony, as were French singers Matthieu Chedid and Raphaël.

According to People, the couple, who are both 45, got engaged in November of 2017.

They reportedly became an item in 2016 after Benchetrit cast Paradis as the female lead in his film adaptation of the novel he wrote, Chien (aka Dog).

Mariage de Vanessa Paradis et Samuel Benchetrit : les images de la sortie de la mairie https://t.co/70v9TVvxm5 — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) June 30, 2018

Depp and Paradis were together from 1998-2012. She also reportedly dated musician Lenny Kravitz and French celebrities Florent Pagny, Stanislas Merhar, and Benjamin Biolay.

In a 2011 interview, she revealed that she had no interest in a marital union.

“It’s romantic, and the party part is fun, but it’s a bit like the idea of a soulmate — I can’t picture it for me,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “I know so many married people who tear each other apart. Ceremonies don’t matter to me, love is all I need.”

Meanwhile, Benchetrit was previously married to French actress Marie Trintignant, and has one son with her, 20-year-old Jules. The director also has an 11-year-old daughter, Saul, from a previous relationship with actress Anna Mouglalis.

Newlyweds Vanessa Paradis and Samuel Benchetrit. Kamil Zihnioglu / AP Images

Earlier this week, Paradis had to miss the Paris premiere of her film A Knife in the Heart because son Jack was said to be sick, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” director Yann Gonzalez told the media.

However, on Wednesday, Jack was seen walking around Paris with a female friend looking “a lot better,” an insider told People. “He’s fine and doesn’t have a health issue.”