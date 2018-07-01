Meghan Markle Stuns In Style With Serena Williams As They Cheer On Princes Harry And William

The duchess took a break from royal duties to enjoy a charity polo match with friends.

One thing Meghan Markle nearly always gets right is her fashion. The new Duchess of Sussex hit a grand slam again when she was on hadn’t to cheer Prince Harry, and her brother-in-law, Prince William, as they played polo. She attended with her close friend, Serena Williams, whose husband, Alexis Ohanian, also participated.

Among the world’s most scrutinized women, every move Markle makes gets analyzed under a microscope. According to a Harper’s Bazaar report, the duchess stunned at the Audi Polo Challenge, which took place in Ascot where she looked relaxed and happy.

At the event, Markle donned a Shoshanna Gruss sleeveless, gingham eyelet dress, which tied at the waist. The dress is the brand’s “Ashland” style, which Markle paired with Sarah Flint sandals and a cute Madewell white hat.

Interestingly, Inquisitr reported that the cost of the duchess’s wardrobe falls to Prince Charles. In fact, he pays for the price of his children and their spouses’ wardrobes, and since Queen Elizabeth II recently handed off some of her royal duties to those in the younger generation, they attend more events and spend even more on clothing.

Meghan Markle looks happy and relaxed as she cheers Harry on at polo match https://t.co/71AO50mDeC pic.twitter.com/WdHWI5CIlr — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) June 30, 2018

Overall, Markle’s outfit for the weekend polo outing cost a relatively small amount compared with some of her other clothing. The dress cost about $395 and the shoes cost about $245. Not an official royal duty, everybody appeared to enjoy themselves at the charity polo match.

The light-hearted moments came after a week where the press heavily criticized Markle for supposed faux pas she made during an appearance with her husband, Prince Harry, and the queen at the Queen’s Young Leader Awards, according to an Inquisitr report. Not only did she forget her “Duchess Slant” and cross her legs at the knees instead of the ankles, but also she forgot the unwritten no PDA rule apparently.

In a moment that might have felt awkward, she reached out toward her new husband’s hand as the couple walked behind the queen, only to have him visibly pull his hands into himself and clasp them in front of him. Even so, she moved on as if nothing had happened, and while the small situation made headlines, many felt it certainly wasn’t an actual break in royal protocol. The queen rarely holds Prince Phillip’s hand at official engagements, and it appears as if the rest of the family follows the example she sets.

In all, Markle’s adjustment to royal life appears reasonably smooth and happy.