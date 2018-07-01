Duchess Meghan’s Half-Sister, Samantha Markle, Could Be On Next “Celebrity Big Brother,” Per The Express

Next season's CBB theme is reportedly "Scandal," so she should fit right in.

Duchess Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle could become one of the houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK. The Express reports that producers are considering adding her to the cast because next season’s theme is “Scandal.” Since the Markles provided ample fodder for tabloid news during the leading up to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, she should fit right in.

Samantha Markle hasn’t been shy about giving interviews about her royal half-sister and alot of her comments have not been kind. As The Daily Mail reported, before the wedding, Markle slammed the new Duchess of Sussex for not inviting more of her family members to the ceremony. Inside Edition reported that Samantha claimed that Meghan did not provide any financial assistance for their father, Thomas Markle, even though he asked her for help. (Mr. Markle later told TMZ that this isn’t true.)

But her tune seems to have softened now that Meghan has officially joined the British royal family. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently spoke to The Sun in which she revealed that she watched the royal wedding at her home in Florida.

“I watched the bishop talk about love and unity and forgiveness and I hoped it would strike a chord within Meghan,” she said. “So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family.”

She added that she feels a “religious and moral” conviction to let go of any negative feelings against the former Suits actress.

As The Sun notes, Samantha Markle has reportedly written a memoir about her life as Meghan’s half-sister. At first, it was called The Diary Of Princess Pushy but she has since revealed that the name of the book has been changed to A Tale Of Two Sisters. The book’s release date has not been disclosed as yet.

“The book is extremely well written and is a dynamic and sympathetic portrayal of two sisters, one of whom is soon to be a real live princess,” her agent, Linda Langton, said in an interview with The Mirror.

Markle has also said that the book will highlight Meghan’s life as a “doubly marginalized” bi-racial woman and will discuss some of their family’s issues but won’t be “gossipy at all.”

If Samantha Markle joins the cast of Celebrity Big Brother, she will have to move from the U.S. to the U.K and live there for six weeks with the other contestants. But more than that, it will also be another example of a Markle family member getting media attention because one of their relatives decided to marry a British prince.