Gigi Hadid Wears A Bubblegum-Pink Dress And Hangs With Fellow Swimsuit Model Emily Ratajkowski In Greece

Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski had a meeting of the models in Greece. The leggy blonde and the busty brunette have both appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, but neither was wearing a bikini when they posed for photos together.

On Saturday, Gigi Hadid, 23, and Emily Ratajkowski, 27, both attended the same fashion event in Mykonos, Greece. As reported by Footwear News, the models walked the red carpet at the grand opening of Nammos Village, a luxury shopping mall.

Gigi decided to think pink for her look. She color-coordinated her eye-catching eye shadow with her bubblegum-pink Mugler dress. The asymmetrical draped gown featured a thigh-high slit and a small cut-out at the waist, which was gathered on one side. The top was more conservative, with a high neckline and one long, flowy sleeve.

On her feet, Gigi Hadid wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi high heel sandals with clear straps. She kept her accessories simple, wearing small silver hoops in her ears and a silver ring on each hand. The model’s blonde hair was worn down in soft, beachy waves.

Emily Ratajkowksi decided to show a little more skin for the event by walking the red carpet in a curve-hugging red mini dress with a low neckline. The dress featured a draping detail that included a long piece of ankle-length fabric in the front. Her footwear was a practical pair of white Reebok sneakers, and she accessorized her look with a lot of gold jewelry. She also wore her hair down in soft waves.

In a photo that Emily Ratajkowski shared on her Instagram page, she and Gigi Hadid are posing together on a couch. The snapshot was likely taken at the afterparty for the Nammos Village grand opening.

Gigi Hadid also shared a photo that was taken during the party on her Instagram page. In her snapshot, she and Emily are joined by legendary ’90s supermodel Kate Moss.

According to The Sun, Gigi and Emily teamed up to use a pair of gigantic scissors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Nammos Village.

In her Instagram stories, Gigi proved that she and Emily weren’t just hanging out together because they had been invited to the same fashion event. She shared a photo of Emily smiling at her as she lounged on a boat, so evidently the two enjoyed each other’s company so much that they decided to head out on a girl’s trip to explore the Mykonos shore. In Gigi’s snapshot, Emily was rocking one of the polka dot one-piece swimsuits from her swimwear line, Inamorata Swim. The brunette model shared a photo of the same bathing suit on her Instagram page.

According to the Greek Reporter, Gigi Hadid partied at the Bonbonniere nightclub ahead of her appearance at the Nammos Village. She was filmed dancing in a see-through white crocheted dress, which she wore over a white one-piece swimsuit. In one of the photos on her Instagram stories, she’s rocking the same dress and standing beside Emily Ratajkowski on a staircase, so it’s possible that the two also partied together on Friday night.