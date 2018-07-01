Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Tied The Knot In A ‘Perfect’ Arkansas Wedding

Josiah Duggar can now call Lauren Swanson his wife.

It looks like the rumor of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding date being June 30 was actually true. As expected, the two got hitched on Saturday as their family and friends gathered around to once again watch one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 kids leave the nest. People had all the details and also the first official wedding photo of the bride and groom.

The nuptials took place at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. This is the same place where Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo a year-and-a-half ago. It is a picturesque venue for a romantic wedding.

Lauren wore a bridal gown from The White Dress Boutique. It was a simple style with cap sleeves and she carried a bouquet of white flowers. She left her hair down with soft curls flowing around her shoulders. Josiah was impressed by his bride when he saw her walk down the aisle. He told People that their special day was perfect, but seeing his new wife at the other end of the aisle just made it even more perfect.

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Josiah looked dashing in a grey suit with a black tie. He asked Lauren to marry him in March, and now, three months later, they are husband and wife. The Duggar son said that he is ready to start their new life together.

Apparently, gardening isn’t the only thing that has kept Jana Duggar busy these past few weeks. Josiah’s older sister, and his sister-in-law, Anna, had the job of creating and sewing together blush-colored dresses for the eight bridesmaids that Lauren had chosen to be by her side. The names of the girls haven’t been revealed yet, but she sure had plenty of females to choose from. Josiah has many sisters and the bride also has seven younger siblings.

Dwain Swanson, Lauren’s dad, officiated the ceremony. There was an array of colors for the Duggar wedding. According to the report, the couple chose a mixture of grey and blue, pink and olive, and green and white. The reception was full of yummy cupcakes, as well as a heart-shaped wedding cake.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar expressed how thrilled they are to welcome another daughter-in-law to their growing family. It looks like they will be welcoming John David’s new girl, Abbie Burnett, into the family soon. A serious courtship follows a marriage proposal about three months later, so look for an engagement announcement most likely around September. It would not be a surprise to hear some baby news coming from the newly wedded couple very soon as well.

The newest Duggar wedding should air sometime on the next season of Counting On, which makes its premiere on July 30. Congrats to Josiah and Lauren on their special day!