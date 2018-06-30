Katy Perry Rocks A Striped Bikini On Her Sun-Soaked Vacation In Spain

California girl Katy Perry showed off her sun-kissed skin in a colorful bikini during her wet n’ wild getaway in Spain. The “Swish Swish” singer recently headed to the country for a leg of her Witness Tour, and she evidently decided to extend her stay so that she could soak up some rays and party with her pals — and her adorable puppy.

On Saturday, Just Jared shared dozens of photos of Katy Perry, 33, flaunting her bikini body during a fun-filled afternoon in Formentera, Spain. For her Tuesday outing, the American Idol judge rocked a string bikini with orange, green, black, and white stripes of varying sizes. The two-piece also featured knotted detailing on the straps of the top and low-cut bottoms.

As Perry stood in the shallow water on the shore of the gorgeous Mediterranean island, she was photographed holding a towel with a pattern that exactly matched that of her bikini, and her stripe theme didn’t stop there. Perry protected her face and scalp from the sun by rocking a floppy, black-and-white striped straw hat. She completed her summer look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Katy Perry didn’t drink a martini in her bikini; instead, the platinum blonde pop star was photographed sipping on a glass of wine as she waded through thigh-deep, crystal clear water with a posse of three male pals.

Katy Perry was spotted relaxing in a bikini this week during a tour break in Spain – see the new pics! https://t.co/mRyjvhEnL4 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 30, 2018

Katy didn’t stay on the beach for long. She kayaked near the shore with her towel tied across her shoulders, and she also took a ride in a motorboat with her cute pet poodle, Nugget. She was also photographed partying on a yacht. Katy kept her bikini on for the boat bash, but she slightly changed her look by twisting her towel up on top of her head and putting on a large pair of gold hoop earrings.

As reported by POPSUGAR, Katy Perry’s boyfriend, Pirates of the Carribean star Orlando Bloom, was nowhere to be seen as Katy enjoyed her Mediterranean getaway. However, Nugget made sure that she always had someone on hand to snuggle. As reported by Page Six, the fluffy brown pooch also joined his mama when she visited Ibiza, Spain, on Saturday afternoon. For that beach outing, Katy wore a strapless one-piece swimsuit featuring a colorful swirling pattern. She and Nugget were joined by Katy’s assistant, Tamra Natisin.

Katy Perry’s pup gets treated to Ibiza vacation https://t.co/zeChUgc4OH pic.twitter.com/jhrL0lr4oT — Page Six (@PageSix) June 30, 2018

Katy recently credited Tamra with saving Nugget’s life. According to the singer, Tamra performed CPR on the tiny dog by pumping her chest and breathing into her mouth. Nugget had to be hooked up to an IV drip after the scary incident, but it looks like she’s doing just fine now.