As Protesters Descend On Washington To Protest Immigration Policy, Donald Trump Escapes To Go Golfing

Protests continue around the country.

As protests against his zero-tolerance immigration policy, which separates children from their parents, take place across the country and around the world, President Donald Trump decided to head 220 miles away from the White House to his golf course in New Jersey, reports USA Today. So while he stays at the private resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, attending no public events and therefore not interacting with the press, those who wished to let him know what they think of his policies decided to bring the protest to him.

“More than 100 people lined up along the side of Route 206 a few miles away from the president’s club in Bedminster, waving anti-Trump signs and chanting, ‘Where are the children!’ on Saturday during the ‘Families Belong Together’ protest near his club,” according to USA Today. Even if he wasn’t out there seeing it with his own eyes, President Trump was obviously well aware of what was going on outside those gates because he pushed back in his favorite way — via Twitter. He fired off several tweets about immigration and what Republicans are trying to do about throughout the day.

“When people come into our Country illegally, we must IMMEDIATELY escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering. Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world. Republicans want Strong Borders and no Crime. Dems want Open Borders and are weak on Crime!”

Today @HRC is proud to march with @Lin_Manuel and @TransEquality to demand that we reunite families and end the Trump-Pence administration’s dangerous and cruel policy. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/Avd37zv9ec — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 30, 2018

As he sent out missives via Twitter, the masses were out in force protesting, chanting, “families belong together,” showing their anger over the very immigration policy he was trying to defend. According to Politico, protests, which were organized by MoveOn.Org, the Americans Civil Liberties Union, The Leadership Conference, and National Domestic Workers Alliance, were “scheduled to take place in more than 750 cities across the country.” Homemade signs were held up, asking for children to be removed from cages, saying how families belong together while putting politicians on notice that they will not stop until things change.

According to organizers, as reported by Politico, there were 30,000 people gathered at the rally within view of the White House. In addition to some politicians, there were celebrities who attended the Washington rally, which was considered the main one. One of those celebs included Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who “sang a lullaby drawn from ‘Dear Theodosia,’ for the parents of separated children who are not able to sing to their own kids.”