Ariana Grande Gets A Tattoo In Honor Of Pete Davidson’s Late Father

Pete Davidson's father was a FDNY firefighter who died on September, 11, 2001.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship has seemingly been moving at lightning speed, and they do not seem to be showing any signs of slowing. In fact, the singer recently got a new tattoo that honors Davidson’s late father, who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

According to a June 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande was recently spotted out sporting some new ink on her foot. Grande now has the numbers “8418” on the front of her foot in very small font. The numbers hold a major significance for Ariana’s new fiance, Pete Davidson.

Sources reveal that the number was Pete Davidson’s father’s badge number. Pete’s dad was a New York City firefighter who lost his life in the terrorist attacks. Pete also has the same tattoo, sporting the badge number on his left arm.

Ariana Grande’s latest ink is just one of the many trips to the tattoo parlor that the couple have taken since they started dating. In early June, Pete Davidson got two tattoos in honor of his girlfriend, which included a black bunny ears mask behind his ear, which was inspired by her Dangerous Woman album. He also got Grande’s initials on his thumb.

Meanwhile, Grande got a tattoo with the acronym “H2GKMO” on her hand, which stands for “honest to God knock me out.” The pair also don matching cloud tattoos on their fingers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after only dating for a few weeks. Many people close to the pair have even allegedly expressed concern over how fast the couple are moving. They’ve gotten engaged and moved in together after only dating a couple of months. It seems that some people believe the couple could be confusing lust for love.

“It’s incredibly sweet and everyone is happy for Ariana, but it’s hard not to be a little nervous for her. Things are moving so fast and both Pete and Ariana are so intense, her friends are definitely a little afraid that they could both be confusing lust for love,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Ariana is beyond sure that this is a lasting love, but there are plenty of people in her world who are afraid this is going to crash and burn as quickly as it began, but no one is going to say that to her because it’s pointless. She’s way too crazy in love to slow this down,” the source added.