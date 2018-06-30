Meghan McCain Says She Is ‘Never Going To Forgive’ Donald Trump For Mocking Her Father

The longtime senator's daughter takes umbrage with what Trump has said about her father.

Senator John McCain has the respect of most of Washington after serving in the U.S. Senate for over 30 years, but no one more so than his daughter and co-host of ABC’s The View, Meghan McCain. As the conservative voice on a mostly liberal panel, McCain has stood up for the White House on many occasions, but there is one thing she will never do, reports The Hill. And that is to forgive President Trump or his administration for mocking her father, who is also a decorated war hero.

“[Trump’s] comments are never going to be OK with me, especially at this moment in my life. I’m never going to forgive it. I’m never going to move on from it,” she said during an interview at the Lyndon B. Johnson presidential library in Austin, Texas. McCain’s oldest daughter with his wife Cindy was there on behalf of her father to accept the LBJ Liberty and Justice for All Award.

While Trump mocked her father during the campaign, he’s also done so since her father’s brain cancer diagnosis and as recently as last weekend at a rally. Trump focused on his thumbs-down vote on the Republican attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, reports The Hill. A failure which Trump blames on the senator.

Meghan McCain’s anger goes way past just not forgiving the president for what he and his administration have said about her father. She’s no longer taking their calls, according to The Hill. She has had it with their attempts at a “private” apology.

“If anyone [at the White House] wants to say anything to me in any way, they have to do it publicly. I don’t take private phone calls from the Trump Administration anymore,” McCain said. Trump administration aide Kelly Sadler reportedly mocked Senator McCain’s cancer diagnosis in a meeting. Sadler eventually left her job at the White House.

McCain took Sadler to task on The View before that happened.

“When I had a conversation with Kelly, I asked her to publicly apologize and she said she would,” McCain said last month. “I have not spoken to her since and I assume that it will never come.” McCain added, “I don’t understand what kind of environment you’re working in when that would be acceptable and then you could come to work the next day and still have a job. And that’s all I have to say about it.”