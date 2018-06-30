Kim Kardashian Flaunts Figure In Sweat Stained White Tank Top

Kim's white tank top became translucent during a sweaty morning workout.

While celebrities like Kim Kardashian appear perfect, the miracle of giving birth to a baby wreaks havoc on celebrity bodies just the same as anyone else. Kardashian has been working hard to get back to her pre-baby body after giving birth to her second child, Saint, back in December of 2015. According to Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly gained over 60 pounds during her second pregnancy.

The 37-year-old reality TV star put on a sweaty show for her Instagram followers, while wearing a white tank top on Saturday morning. The beauty mogul flaunted her fabulous figure in a sweat-stained white tank top; just translucent enough to give her followers a glimpse of her curvy top assets and skin-tight black leggings.

During the short video on her Instagram story, Kardashian stood in front of a long mirror showing off her thin post-baby waistline. Kim was breathing heavy as she said, “second workout of the day.” The breathlessness and her sweaty white tank top suggested her workout had been an exceptionally exhausting one.

Kardashian’s choice in tight black leggings not only looked extremely comfortable to workout in, they did a fantastic job showing off her toned legs. She completed her workout attire with a pair of comfortable white trainers.

My day 1 @lala A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 22, 2018 at 9:56am PDT

Kardashian had some of her chestnut-colored locks pulled back into a high ponytail. This was likely to keep her long hair out of her way during the intense workout.

Kim could also be seen holding on to a small red kettle bell during a wall sit as she worked on toning her calves and glutes.

Those who follow her on Instagram know this wasn’t even the first time today the reality TV star flaunted her perfect figure. Earlier, she sported a nude bodysuit while plugging her latest eyeshadow palette, a product that she collaborated on with Dedivanovic.

An hour ago, Kim even shared a photo on Instagram giving fans a nice shot of her curvy bottom being tightly hugged by light blue shorts. Kardashian complemented the outfit with a puffy rippled blue coat and knee-high heeled boots, which managed to show off her perfect behind without revealing much skin at all.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

In the comments of her latest Instagram photo, her followers couldn’t help but comment “on that booty tho.” Some, however, did question what the weather was like where she was and why she was wearing a coat. One noted the outfit she was sporting just made them “feel hot” looking at her wearing it.

Whether Kim is bundled up in a coat and knee-high boots, or sporting a sweaty tank top, there’s no denying how great that post-baby body looks.