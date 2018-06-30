NBA Rumors: ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts Paul George Will Sign With Los Angeles Lakers Just Ahead Of Free Agency

'Bleacher Report' has predicted that Paul George will sign with the Lakers with just a few hours before free agency opens.

Paul George is one of the most intriguing names in free agency at this point in time, as it appears that he is torn on what to do. Many seem to believe that he will end up re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but there are others that see the Los Angeles Lakers as his most likely destination. Another sleeper team that has continually been mentioned is the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to one of Bleacher Report’s final predictions ahead of free agency opening, they have predicted that George will end up signing with the Lakers when everything is said and done.

Los Angeles has been angling to sign LeBron James this offseason and they have also been aggressive in trade talks surrounding Kawhi Leonard. George has continually talked about wanting to win championships and joining those two players could be what sells him on the Lakers. He also talked about the choice between the Thunder and Lakers.

“I want to be a champion. In a way, it’s like, I want to come here, I want to play for the home team and put a Laker jersey on. That’s always gonna be something that I want to fulfill. But at the same time, it’s like, what’s the best move, though? I know who I am as a player. I just want to help the team win. And I feel comfortable doing so with Russ [Westbrook].”

During the 2017-18 NBA season with the Thunder, George ended up averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He shot 43.0 percent from the field overall and knocked down 40.1 percent from the three-point line. George also chipped in 2.0 steals per game.

Paul George reportedly will seriously consider signing with the Lakers, but…https://t.co/P5HxOjqmGF pic.twitter.com/m5FDqX2g7d — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 30, 2018

George has been expected to sign with the Lakers since last offseason when the Indiana Pacers had him on the trade block. Magic Johnson and the Lakers were so sure he would sign with them this offseason that they refused to trade Brandon Ingram to Indiana for George. Now, it appears that their stubbornness could backfire.

It will be interesting to see what George decides to do. Does he go home to play with his childhood team or stick around with Russell Westbrook and try to turn Oklahoma City into a contender once again?

If George truly wants to compete for a championship, he will wait until James decides where to sign. Joining James in Los Angeles would be a wise decision. On the other hand, if James remains with Cleveland, George should re-sign with the Thunder and try to compete with Westbrook.

Expect to hear a lot of George’s name this offseason in the rumor mill. He has a tough decision to make between the Lakers and Thunder, but at this point in time, B/R believes he will end up in L.A.