Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Biggest Nightmare & It’s Surprising

Kim Kardashian has a very public life, and fans would imagine she fears a lot of things. However, she recently took to Instagram to reveal what her worst nightmare is, and many fans were shocked by her comments.

According to a June 30 report by OK! Magazine, Kim Kardashian revealed her biggest fear on Saturday during a few clips on her Instagram story. Kim shared a video of herself driving as a large group of dogs were being walked on the sidewalk next to her.

“If anyone knows me… this is my biggest nightmare,” Kim said as she drove past the group of dogs on the way to her work out over the weekend. While many people are scared of animals, especially dogs, fans were a little bit shocked to hear that the fluffy canines were Kardashian’s biggest fear, especially when she has actually lived through a nightmare in the past.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian was tied up and held at gunpoint while in Paris in 2016. Masked men found their way into her hotel room and held her prisoner while they stole nearly $10 million worth of jewelry from her. The ordeal with a traumatic one for Kim, who later admitted that she thought she would be raped and murdered by the men.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian returned to Paris for the first time since the robbery in June. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star headed to Paris with her husband, Kanye West, and sister Kylie Jenner to attend Fashion Week. She revealed that she had a great time, and thanked the city for her “emotional” return.

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! I couldn’t have come for a better reason….off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day,” Kim wrote via social media after the trip.

After the robbery, Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she believed the terrible ordeal was “meant” to happen to her in order to teach her a major life lesson.

“I’m such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t,” Kardashian said.