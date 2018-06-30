Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Go On A Shopping Spree While Kourntey Kardashian & Kids Vacation In Italy

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie seem to be going strong after break up rumors swirled earlier this month. The couple were spotted out shopping in California on Friday as Scott’s children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, headed to Italy on vacation with their mother, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a June 30 report by The Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were photographed shopping in Beverly Hills on Friday. The couple looked relaxed and casual as they headed to some stores to start off their weekend.

Richie showed off her flat tummy and toned abs as she donned a black sports bra with dark, high waisted leggings. She capped off the look with a black hoodie and matching black shoes. Meanwhile, Disick looked straight out the 1980s with dark pants, a turquoise t-shirt, and a sweater draped around his shoulders, complete with white sneakers.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick rode together, as the 19-year-old model drove her own vehicle during the shopping spree. However, just weeks earlier, rumors were circulating that the pair had broken up due to Scott’s alleged cheating during a trip to Miami. Disick was also spotted getting close to a mystery woman during Kanye West’s album listening party earlier this month.

My❤️ A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s kids recently joined Kourtney Kardashian in Italy on vacation with her and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. However, sources revealed that Disick is actually unhappy about Kourtney’s relationship with Younes and had been complaining that she was being an absent mother until the kids joined her on the vacation.

“Scott is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom. It’s obvious that he’s super jealous Kourtney’s so happy with Younes. He won’t admit that he’s jealous, so he’s looking for something else to complain about. Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

However, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have also spent their fair share of time together with his children. On Father’s Day, the couple were seen having dinner at Malibu hot spot, Nobu, and then hitting the beach with the children. It seems that co-parenting has gotten much better between Scott and Kourtney and their individual relationships are also going well, which can only benefit their children.