Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Join Her & Younes Bendjima In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been spending a lot of time together. The reality star left L.A. earlier this month to meet up with her boyfriend.

According to a June 30 report by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima started off their trip in Rome. The pair were seen wining and dining in the city, and taking in some of the tourist attractions, such as the Trevi Fountain.

Kardashian and Bendjima then headed to Capri, where they posted a ton of photos and videos of themselves on a yacht, sunning themselves, having a picnic, swimming in the crystal clear waters, and kissing while exploring caves.

However, after days of exploring Italy and packing on the PDA, Kourtney Kardashian’s children are now with her on the vacation, and sources tell the outlet that everyone is having a lot of fun as Younes Bendjima is seemingly getting in some good bonding time with Kourtney’s little ones, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. In addition, Kourt was thrilled to see her children after the time apart.

“They’ve taken a few boat rides around Positano to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato. They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together. Younes is great with the kids and enjoys having them around. They are all comfortable together and look like a very happy family.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, is allegedly jealous of her relationship with Younes and has even been complaining about her vacation with her boyfriend. However, Scott is currently in a relationship of his own with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie. The pair is often seen together with Scott and Kourtney’s kids.

“Scott is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom. It’s obvious that he’s super jealous Kourtney’s so happy with Younes. He won’t admit that he’s jealous, so he’s looking for something else to complain about. Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have seemingly been having a great time while in Italy, and now the kids will get to enjoy the country as well. Perhaps Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras even caught some parts of the getaway.