‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For July 2-6: Dark Secrets & Fireworks Explode For Sharon And Nikki!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 2 through 6 reveal a week filled with independence, fireworks, shocking schemes, and desperate searches for the truth! Things heat up in Genoa City for the July 4th celebrations, and the fireworks won’t be the only thing lighting up the nights.

It’s a week filled with digging up the dead. Sounds random, but it’s true.

First off, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) decide to settle their concerns about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) once and for all. Nikki even goes so far as to have Chancellor Park closed for construction so that they can gain access to dig up J.T.’s unmarked grave in peace. Of course, they run into plenty of obstacles along the way, but they eventually do manage to dig up his grave. What they find shocks everybody, and clearly their lives will never be the same. Plus, Sharon and Nikki find themselves in grave danger by the end of the week.

Speaking of digging up graves, Jack (Peter Bergman) decides to do just that, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) helps him. According to She Knows Soaps, Jack takes extreme measures next week in his search for a DNA sample to prove once and for all that Phillip Chancellor is his biological father — or not. After his attempts to prep Dina (Marla Adams) to testify that Phillip is his father go south, Jack finds himself in a dark place… a cemetery. By the end of the week, Jack lands in a world of trouble as Cane (Daniel Goddard) fights tooth and nail for Chancellor.

Speaking of trouble, Billy (Jason Thompson) finds plenty. While Phyllis is off digging up J.T., Billy falls down the rabbit hole of gambling once more with Summer’s (Hunter King) encouragement. He’s living life on the edge, and while it may be exhilarating, it’s not going to end well for Billy, especially considering Ashley (Eileen Davidson) announces her desire to come back to work at Jabot by the week’s end. If he’s not careful, Billy could find himself out of a job due to his addiction.

Speaking of addiction, Abby (Melissa Ordway) appears addicted to men who don’t always tell her the truth. She’s had terrible luck with men in the past, and despite plenty of red flags with Arturo (Jason Canela), she’s continued to give him second chance after second chance. This week, these two experience fireworks in a whole new way as they make love for the first time. Will Abby end up with her heart broken?

