Khloe Kardashian Gets A New Hair Color For Summer

Khloe Kardashian is changing things up for summer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has decided to change her hair color a bit in honor of the season, and she showed off her new look via social media.

According to a June 30 report by Pop Culture, Khloe Kardashian’s blonde locks just got even lighter. The new mom revealed to her fans via Instagram that she decided to go for a lighter blonde look in honor of summer.

Khloe also told the camera that her blonde hair color wasn’t just because of the summer months. Kardashian also joked that she can “bleach the f— out of her hair” now that she is not pregnant anymore. Khloe Kardashian also remembered to shout out her hair colorist, Tracy Cunningham.

“I just got my hair colored. I had to go a little lighter. It’s summer,” Kardashian says in the video as she flips her blonde hair back and forth showing off the much lighter look. “I had my baby so I can bleach the f— out of my hair now. I love it. Tracey, God bless you. Tracey Cunningham, you’re the s—,” Khloe added, referring to giving birth to her daughter, True, back in April.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s life has been a roller coaster over the past few months. Back in April, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating when photos and a video of him kissing and touching other women leaked online only days before she gave birth to baby True.

Since that time, Khloe and Tristan have been working on their relationship and have been trying to move past the shocking cheating scandal. Sources reveal that things are going well for the couple and that they are enjoying their summer in L.A. with Kardashian’s famous family.

“Khloe and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy. There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with the sisters and Kris [Jenner]. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives. It’s been drama-free, shockingly. Those around Khloe are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloe,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stayed mostly quiet on their relationship, but fans are hoping to see more of the drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season in August.