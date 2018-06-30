Olympic Diver Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child Together

It’s a boy for Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black! According to People, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogate this past Wednesday. The couple initially released a brief statement to the public U.K.’s Times newspaper earlier today.

“Black-Daley: On 27 June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray,” the statement read.

In addition, Black posted a photo to his Instagram page to share the news with fans. In the post, Robert shared a black and white photo of the two men intertwining their hands as they both hold the baby together. Both Dustin and Tom’s wedding rings are also visible in the new, sweet family photo and you can just barely see their faces in the snapshot.

Thus far, the photo has already gained a lot of attention from Dustin’s 300,000 plus followers. Within four hours of the post, the image has already gained over 76,000 likes in addition to 2,600 comments. Many fans commented to say congratulations to the growing family while countless others just took to the post to share emojis.

“Congratulations and buckle up! Robbie Ray, the world is your toy!”

“Stunning picture that makes me choke up! Congratulations to all three of you,” one more fan chimed in.

In turn, Daley shared a photo of his own on his highly followed Instagram account. Tom’s photo is equally as sweet with another black and white photo, this time of just the baby’s feet, wrapped up in a white blanket with black stars. His photo also earned a ton of attention from his over 2 million followers with 236,000 likes as well as 5,300 comments within just four hours of posting.

And the latest addition to their family holds a special meaning in his name. The baby was named after Tom’s late father, Robert. As many will recall, the Olympian lost his father back in 2011. According to BBC, Robert Daley died after a long and hard battle with brain cancer. At the time, Tom was just 17-years-old.

“You are my biggest source of motivation dad! I will make you proud,” Tom said at his father’s eulogy.

Black and Daley announced that they were expecting their first child together this past Valentine’s Day. Each shared a photo of the ultrasound with slightly different captions on their posts.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY,” Daley wrote on his page.

“A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours,” the screenwriter wrote on his page.

Congrats to the happy family on their latest addition.