About Losing ‘Roseanne’ Star Roseanne Barr Believes Is Penance

Roseanne Barr thinks that losing her hit show was penance.

Roseanne Barr is back in the news discussing her feelings about losing her hit show on ABC, “Roseanne”. After a media storm which lasted over a month, Roseanne Barr has finally come to terms with her dismissal from the show (courtesy of Variety), the announcement of a spin-off, as well as her now fledgling reputation. In one of her latest interviews, Roseanne Barr reveals her current mindset.

Roseanne Barr believes that losing her show “Roseanne” was penance, according to Vulture. Roseanne Barr’s choice of words alone may stir up some controversy as the idea that losing the show was her self-inflicted punishment for her slew of Twitter rants on May 29.

Many will dispute Barr’s comments that losing “Roseanne” was penance. Their argument that ABC had no choice but to pull the plug on “Roseanne” after the comedienne’s rants has been viewed as well-founded. However, Roseanne Barr has her right speak to her version of the events. As of now, Barr is in a stage of admission.

Roseanne Barr has her share of regrets about the incidents which led to the cancellation of her show. According to CNN, Roseanne Barr even breaks down in tears during her interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s Soundcloud podcast. A seemingly contrite Roseanne Barr admits to losing everything.

Roseanne Barr says she didn’t request any money and "just stepped away" in order for the #Roseanne spin-off to be greenlit https://t.co/JvobSJxd5F — Vulture (@vulture) June 30, 2018

Since her ouster from her hit show, Roseanne Barr has received some support from several unlikely allies. One of those allies has become comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld told Entertainment Tonight that he feels ABC should not have fired Roseanne Barr.

“I didn’t see why it was necessary to fire her. Why would you murder someone who’s committing suicide? But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”

Roseanne Barr has all but accepted the fact her Twitter rant torpedoed “Roseanne” under it’s incarnation at the time. Barr has also come to grips with ABC going with “The Conners”, an announced spinoff of “Roseanne” which will focus on life after a family tragedy.

Despite it being clear that Roseanne Barr will have nothing with the spinoff, as of now it remains uncertain how the writers will handle her character. Roseanne Barr can be completely written off the show via her beloved character getting killed off or going to prison. The latter opens the door for a slight chance of a reconciliation, allowing Roseanne Barr one more appearance in future, thus creating a link of the past and present.

Her Twitter rant aside, Roseanne Barr has handled the cancellation of “Roseanne” with class for the most part. It is in her own words, the “penance” she has paid for her Twitter behavior. If “The Conners” becomes a hit television series, Roseanne Barr getting a few minutes of acknowledgement would not be out of the question. It will be based on how Barr continues to handle herself going forward.