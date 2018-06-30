‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fans React To Hope Being Pregnant

B&B fans have mixed reactions to Hope's pregnancy.

Some Bold and the Beautiful fans called Hope’s (Annika Noelle) pregnancy from the moment she and Liam (Scott Clifton) made love. Liam had just told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that their marriage was over, and five minutes later he proposed to Hope because she was such a good person whom he could trust. Shortly after their engagement, they made love and Hope produced one of her original engagement rings. The stage was set for them to be together one way or the other, and it seems that the writers have chosen the baby route.

Liam has just become a first-time father to baby Kelly, and according to the latest Soap Opera Digest magazine issue, Hope feels that if Liam does not want to be a family with her and the baby, she will raise the child by herself. However, she does tell Liam straight away because she also wants a chance at being a family with him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she wants the family that she never had and is willing to fight to give her child that chance.

B&B fans have been weighing in on Hope being pregnant, Liam telling Steffy the explosive news and who he will eventually choose. Social media has been abuzz with very mixed reactions.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week. Hope makes a discovery that could change everything. Bill pays a surprise visit to Steffy. Quinn and Eric visit Steffy and Kelly. Ridge and Brooke majorly disagree about Hope, Liam and Steffy’s newly complicated situation. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/79s5XOn8ib — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 30, 2018

Some are super excited that Hope will have a baby with Liam. They point out that Hope doesn’t need to have a DNA test to prove who her baby’s father is since the only man she has been with (that the viewers know of) is Liam Spencer. They feel that finally “Lope” will be together because Liam secretly loves Hope, his first love.

Love that Hope is pregnant i cant wait to see where this goes. Things just got interesting. pic.twitter.com/guuGC5urpW — Dawn Elicia ????⚡️ (@DawnElicia) June 30, 2018

Other fans feel that it is a rewrite of the old Taylor (Hunter Tylo), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) storyline where Ridge couldn’t choose between the two ladies.

OMGAWD!! Deja vu!!! Brooke/Ridge/Taylor (oh yeah & Thorne) all over again.!! Can you just PLEEASE come up with something NEW! Just like Taylor&Brooke!! The ONLY thing different is Hope hasn't slept with the brothers dad. And you're making Bill look like a harassing predator! ???????? — Bridget (@ewsMawmo72) June 30, 2018

Hope has really crept into the hearts of some Bold and the Beautiful fans, and they feel that she needs someone other than Liam. Unlike Steffy, Hope did not sleep with father and son, and has always acted graciously. They were hoping that she could move on with someone else.

Omg she is pregnant. Oh no. I was hoping she move elsewhere, no more ???? — Malificent (@Jenniwove) June 30, 2018

Why don't they just cast a next charming handsome guy for Hope especially.. Oml — тαмму αℓι (@Cupcakez7092) June 30, 2018

Of course, “Steam” fans are really disappointed with the news and are even looking for alternate storylines. They really love Steffy and Liam together and can’t handle the thought of them breaking up now that they have just discovered happiness.

Let Liam be Happy with Steffy and their Baby. Don't let Hope be pregnant but instead have a Hope/Wyatt/Sally Story, and have Bill stop bothering Steffy and watch him get jealous over Thorne and Katie and want Katie back too! Let Steam be Happy!! — Richard Anthony (@RAV227) June 30, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful has just added a dose of drama to the action. B&B airs every weekday on CBS.