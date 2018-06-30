Former Kardashian Makeup Artist Slams, Challenges Superstar Family On Instagram After Abrupt Firing

The photo that could potentially lead to a war of words between the clan and their former friend.

Former makeup artist for the Kardashian family, Joyce Bonelli, posted a cryptic Instagram photo to her official account where she appears to be directly challenging the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew after her abrupt firing.

The not-so-subliminal message was sent to the family after Bonelli was abruptly fired as reported by Us Weekly on June 28.

Bonelli posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, June 29, of herself sitting on the edge of a bed while wearing a white robe with the words “F*** With Me I Dare You” written across the back. She then captioned the black-and-white snap, “housewife.”

The cryptic post came after Us reported that the family had parted ways with their longtime makeup artist.

“The family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” an insider said to Us. “She hasn’t worked for them for months. They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

The Kardashian clan, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner no longer follow their former pal on Instagram.

Prior to this direct challenge, Bonelli, according to Us, posted several messages of support to her former pals in recent weeks. She notably lauded Khloe Kardashian for her 34th birthday on June 27th, calling her a “ma·tri·arch of lifeeee” with the “HOTTEST BIRTHDAY BOOTY ALIVE.”

Although she tagged Khloe Kardashian in the photo, the reality star did not hit the “like” button on the post.

Fans responded to Bonelli’s direct message to her former employers on Instagram with the following statements.

“It’s time to make a book about them,” quipped one follower.

Another stated to Bonelli, “Brilliant.”

The 37-year-old makeup artist has been a longtime family friend of the Kardashians, working with the clan long before they became household names.

“We text every other day and we talk about everything,” Bonelli told The Hollywood Reporter in June of 2017.

“Even if I’m working with a different client we’re always talking and FaceTiming—we talk about kids, we talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters.” Bonelli continued to THR.

Elle reported that Bonelli reportedly stopped doing Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup upon Kim Kardashian West’s request in 2016.

Allegedly, it was Bonelli’s new makeup line, Joyce Bonelli Cosmétiques, that drove a wedge in her relationship with the family, according to Elle.

There has been no direct response from the Kardashian clan as of yet to former pal Bonelli’s challenging Instagram post.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!