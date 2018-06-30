'TMZ' reveals that long-term care has been suggested.

At this time, Heather Locklear is still being held in the psych ward of a Los Angeles hospital for evaluation, but soon she will be moved to a care facility that can work with her to address her substance abuse problems as well as her mental health issues.

TMZ broke the news that sources surrounding the Locklear family revealed that the actress is trying to deal with a dual diagnosis of substance abuse and mental illness.

“Doctors at the hospital where she was taken after her latest arrest have conducted a battery of tests that have painted a clear picture… Heather’s problems involve substance abuse and mental health in equal measure, although it’s possible the latter is even more serious than the former.”

At this time, Locklear is willing to go into long-term treatment and her family have their fingers crossed that she will remain committed to seeing it through this time.

Recent events in Locklear’s life have indicated that she is on a dangerous road for her own health and the safety of those around her. It’s in her best interest to get well as she will be facing legal consequences when she is released.

Only a couple of days after Heather Locklear was released from a three-day psychiatric hold, she's been arrested for battery on a police officer https://t.co/KEn5mFrcBo — Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2018

Heather Locklear already has two court dates in August for criminal domestic battery and then for assault on a peace officer and also on an EMT. Friends believe that she has finally hit her rock bottom and will get well from here.

“Heather is hitting rock bottom and her daughter and other family members are seriously concerned for her health and well-being. It breaks her daughter’s heart that Heather has been in so much trouble recently, and Ava has been pleading with her mom to get help.”

Heather Locklear to Undergo Long-Term Care for Substance, Mental Health Issues via @TMZ https://t.co/FqLkk7zcPY pic.twitter.com/OBgY0ZgqUX — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) June 30, 2018

Friends have added that obviously, something has been going on because the person who got arrested for hitting a police officer is not anyone they know.

“Her recent troubles with the law is not who Heather is nor who she wants to be. Heather is a nice, sweet, kind, and generous person who feels she has hit her final rough patch. She is ready for some major life changes. It seems her last trip to jail was a real wake up call for her because she feels miserable, is sincerely sorry, and ready to do things differently. She feels demoralized and never wants to do go through that ever again.”

It’s understandable that her recent situation has left her depressed, but doctors have not indicated which came first, the mental health issues or the drug abuse.