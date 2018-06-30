Mom Who Accidentally Left Daughter In Hot Car To Die Begged Jail Guards To Let Her Kill Herself, Lawyer Says

An Oregon mother who accidentally left her daughter in a hot car begged jail guards to let her kill herself according to a report by The Oregonian.

Nicole Engler had driven her beloved daughter Remington to daycare on her way to work to assist her husband, who normally took care of daycare duties for the family. His night shift as an emergency room tech at Mercy Medical Center had left him tired and according to The Oregonian, Engler decided to let him sleep.

Engler, a pediatric nurse, placed Remington in the car and drove to work. Hours later, she returned to her car to find her beloved daughter, who she spent 15 years trying to conceive, unconscious and blue. According to witnesses, Engler’s shrieks of terror could be heard across the parking lot according to her lawyer, David Terry.

The woman, 38, faces second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of her 21-month-old daughter, police said to The Oregonian.

Engler’s lawyer released a detailed account of the day after his client was placed behind bars in connection with her daughter’s tragic death. According to the report, Engler begged guards in the jail to let her commit suicide.

Engler never stopped at Cobb Street Children’s Learning Center, where Remy was set to be dropped off on that tragic day. Medical staff at Evergreen Family Medicine, where Engler worked, tried to revive the little girl after she was found in the car but they were unsuccessful.

Remy was rushed to Mercy Medical Center, where her father worked, where she was pronounced dead. Engler was later arrested and taken to the Douglas County jail, according to the site.

A hot car, a dead child: Oregon mom's lawyer explains how it happened: "This is not about a heartless mother who does the unthinkable," an attorney for Nicole Engler told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Thursday. https://t.co/A9q5pNkzEi — Breaking PDX News (@breakingPDXnews) June 28, 2018

“It was one of the saddest moments of my 40-year career,” Terry said of the incident to The Oregonian.

As reported by The Oregonian, Engler’s Attorney David Terry is now calling on Douglas County prosecutors to drop the second-degree manslaughter charges that were filed against Engler. The site also noted that District Attorney Richard Wesenberg would not comment on the case, but in a statement said his office was considering “all available evidence.”

Evergreen Family Medicine noted in a post on their Facebook page that they are working with the community to remember Remy. Said a post on the site, “Many people are asking what they can do to remember Remi and support the Engler family. You can send them your prayers, you may drop off handwritten notes to any Evergreen location and we will deliver them to the family.

The post continued, “Gift cards for meals are encouraged, and if you would like to donate to the family to help cover expenses there is a fund at Umpqua Bank listed under the Engler Family Benefit Fund. Most of all, we are encouraging people to hang pink and silver ribbons from their car antenna to remember little Remi.”

Engler was arraigned Friday on second-degree manslaughter charges and released from jail on a $50,000 bond.