Katie Holmes Heads To Paris Without Jamie Foxx Amid Breakup Rumors, ‘Page Six’ Reports

Holmes spoke out this week to deny the breakup reports, but the rumors persist..

Katie Holmes is spending the weekend away from Jamie Foxx amid rumors that the secretive couple is splitting up.

This week, reports indicated that Holmes and Foxx were ending their relationship and going their separate ways, and Page Six reported that Holmes was spotted heading off to Paris for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. A source told the outlet that Holmes boarded the flight with her daughter Suri, just a few days after the actress was seen on the New York subway looking “exhausted.”

Katie’s trip to Paris comes just a few days after Jamie Foxx was overheard saying Katie would be joining him in Atlantic City, where he appeared at the opening of the Ocean Resort and Casino. But as the Page Six report noted, Holmes had other plans for the weekend.

The difference in plans seemed to reinforce the rumors that Foxx and Holmes were calling it quits. The report, which came from the Daily Mail, claimed that the couple was breaking up less than a year after finally going public with their long-hidden relationship. The report claimed that the breakup came down to an erosion of trust in the relationship.

The rumors grew from there, with Radar Online also reporting that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were splitting up. That prompted Holmes to take the rare step of speaking out publicly and denying the reports.

“The Radar story is 100 percent untrue,” her spokeswoman, Leslie Sloane, told People magazine.

Holmes and Foxx had been connected as far back as 2013, two years after Holmes ended her high-profile relationship with Tom Cruise. The couple avoided the spotlight and was not photographed together for months after celebrity news outlets reported on their then-rumored relationship, and did not go public until close to a year ago when they were spotted holding hands together in public.

Did Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Really End Secret Romance After 5 Years Together? — The Truth https://t.co/d8BKai43v7 via @HollywoodLife — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) June 30, 2018

Since then, the pair have gradually become more public with their romance, though still maintained a higher level of privacy than most celebrities. Katie Holmes was focused on raising Suri and has taken measures to keep the young girl out of the spotlight as well, juggling her acting career with her duties as a mom.

There is no indication of whether Katie Holmes’ trip to Paris is at all related to the breakup rumors, or whether she still has plans to join Jamie Foxx in Atlantic City at some point after her visit to the City of Lights.