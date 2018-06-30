XXXTentacion’s Pregnant Girlfriend Was Not Mentioned In His Will

Multiple publications believe that the rapper drafted a will because he had a premonition of sorts pointing to an untimely death.

Previous reports had suggested that the late rapper XXXTentacion left behind a pregnant girlfriend when he was murdered earlier in June. However, it would appear that she wasn’t included in the will he had filed a month before his untimely death at the age of 20.

On Friday, TMZ reported that XXXTentacion’s will, which might have been a sign that he had “some sort of premonition” of his death, listed all of his property in trust, specifying his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, as trustee, with no net worth specified. The report added that Bernard filed documents naming herself and XXX’s two brothers as beneficiaries.

According to TMZ, what stood out as unusual on the will was the declaration that XXX had no children at the time of filing, which went against Bernard’s previous claim that the rapper’s girlfriend was pregnant at the time of his death. TMZ noted that the will was drafted in November 2017, which might have been before XXXTentacion’s girlfriend became pregnant.

Aside from TMZ, Hollywood Life was one of the publications that suggested XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, drafted a will because he might have known his days were numbered. The gossip site said that it’s not common for people XXX’s age to have a will drafted and be thinking of the possibility of death, and who should inherit his property. However, XXX did express those concerns in an Instagram session he had with fans just hours before he was murdered, as he predicted that his worst-case scenario would be a “tragic death,” and wished that his fans would be able to take something positive away from his music and strive to “have a good life.”

Looks like XXXTentacion had been preparing for the possibility of his death https://t.co/uVvGnbVE8T — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 29, 2018

Additionally, a source close to the late musician told Hollywood Life that XXX was concerned about the “enemies” he had made in the past, despite how he was trying to turn his life around.

“He’d made a lot of enemies on the street along the way, so there was a lot of danger out there for him still. It’s just heartbreaking that his life was taken before he was able to make amends for his past — he could have truly done a lot of good, and made up for the bad things he did in his youth.”

As for the reason why XXXTentacion’s girlfriend was not included in the will, the source suggested that the will was the idea of XXX’s manager and that the rapper was somehow not able to update it when he supposedly found out he was about to become a father.