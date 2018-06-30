‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Release Date: More Deaths Than Ever Before In The Final Season

Despite the seventh season of Game of Thrones airing in 2017, the final season will not premiere until 2019. Season 8 will feature six episodes and the premiere date is yet to be announced.

Maise Williams, who plays Arya Stark, denied on Twitter that she gave a quote about an April 2019 release date.

However, the cast of the HBO series is giving up some hints about what we can expect ahead of the release date.

According to Indiewire, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said of Season 8 that there’s going to be “more death than all the years before.”

“I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before.”

An epic battle scene in the upcoming season took 55 days to shoot while The Battle of the Bastards in Season 6 took about a month.

Last week, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) suggested that she has wrapped up filming with an Instagram post saying farewell to her character.

Due to the popularity of the series, several photos, episodes, and scripts have leaked in the past. The first four episodes of Game of Thrones Season 5 leaked and photos from the seventh season revealed spoilers concerning Jon Snow and Daenerys.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are taking extra precaution with Season 8 and are shooting multiple endings to keep the final season free of spoilers, according to the HBO president.

During an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Maisie Williams said that she had a “mammoth” task ahead of her for the eighth season.

When Kimmel asked if that meant she will be in a lot of episodes, Williams replied that some episodes take a long time to shoot, hinting at feature-length episodes.

The actress is confident she knows how the series ends and refuted the HBO president’s claim that producers are shooting multiple endings. Williams argues that the budget won’t allow producers to shoot multiple endings. All the characters that made it to Season 7 are likely to return in the final season.

Season 8 is reportedly filming in Seville, Spain, and Northern Ireland. The set of the HBO series will also be filming in Norway and Sweden for the first time in the series history. It is unclear if this is indicative of a new location in the storyline at this point.

There haven’t been any new cast announcements for Season 8.