‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Monday July 2: Justin Issues A Warning, Liam On Kelly’s Future [Promo Video]

Liam daydreams about what the future could hold for Kelly.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 2 reveal that at least two men have the interests of a family at heart. For Justin (Aaron D. Spears), it’s not even his own family he’s concerned about. According to a Bold and the Beautiful promo video on She Knows Soaps, Justin has had enough of somebody’s interference. It seems as if the usually cool and collected lawyer is unusually hot under the collar. Liam (Scott Clifton) also has his family on his mind, and talks about his daughter’s future. Little does Liam know that he might soon have another child in the mix.

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is also known as Bill’s (Don Diamont) henchman and is often doing his boss’s dirty work. However, B&B viewers will remember that he really disliked how Bill manipulated Wyatt (Darin Brooks) into believing that he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were having an affair. In fact, when Bill last made a request of him to further split Steffy and Liam apart, Justin refused. Bill couldn’t believe that Justin had refused to comply and it seemed as if things between these two had turned sour. But Bill is rather short of friends, and it seems as if Justin and Alison may be the only people who still speak to him on a cordial basis.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 2 indicate that Justin cannot believe how somebody again wants to interfere. Although not clearly indicated, it seems as if Bill may again be scheming to get Steffy to be his own.

“Stop interfering with this family more than you already have.”

Liam and Steffy are absolutely besotted with their new baby Kelly. Liam is constantly showing family and friends photos of his daughter and brags about her every chance he gets. Steffy is also taking things easy and has not showed up at the office since giving birth. She seems dedicated to learning everything about her daughter and enjoying time with her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam and Steffy will be talking about Kelly and the future that she may have.

“Can you imagine our daughter as a teenager?”

It seems as if these two are thinking at least a decade in advance about Kelly’s future. However, BB viewers know that as he is speaking these very words, Hope is panicking because she just found out that she’s pregnant. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.