Karrueche Tran Reveals Incredible Body In A Bikini

Karrueche is showing off her bikini body for her 30th birthday.

Karrueche Tran was showing off her incredible bikini body in new photos posted to social media. SOHH reports that the actress revealed her toned body in a two piece in a number of new photos she shared with her Instagram followers this week.

The star shared a number of new photos hitting the sea and the beach with a friend while sporting a tiny brown bikini.

The hilarious ocean snaps showed the twosome running around in the ocean before being taken down by a rogue wave that left Karrueche on the sea floor.

She captioned the snap, “Karrueche vs Wave = Wave wins! LMAO.”

In another photo showing herself and her bestie doing some sunbathing together, Tran told her Instagram followers that they’d actually been close friends since they were 16-years-old.

“Besties since 16.. went to Cancun for our senior trip and now here we are again at age 30,” she captioned the snap, which showed her accessorizing her brown bikini with gold necklaces and a belly chain.

Showing off her pretty amazing toned bikini body once again in an Instagram upload on June 28, Karrueche proudly flaunted her bikini as she stood in the stand by a palm tree while smiling from ear to ear during her sunny vacation south of the border. She wrote in the caption that she was a “happy baby.”

Happy Baby

TMZ reported that Tran was looking pretty comfortable while hitting the beach with a friend in Mexico, even opting to take part in a beach race while wearing nothing more than her tiny brown string bikini as she ran across the sand.

Tran then swapped out her brown bikini for a brighter two piece as she and her friends ventured away from the group.

The star ditched her brown bikini in another vacation snap she shared with her 7.8 million followers, instead wearing a red bikini and scuba vest as she and some friends donned their snorkel masks to enter a cave.

Just Jared reported that Karrueche and her friends were in Mexico this week to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The star’s birthday was actually back in May, though the site reported that Chris Brown’s former flame had to push back her celebrations because of her busy schedule filming for the TNT comedy Claws.

Speaking to Glamour last year, Tran revealed that she had to get in pretty great shape to play her character, Virginia.

Karrueche revealed that she hit the gym pretty hard to get and keep her body toned, telling the site that she “wanted to build the booty up and make my stomach flat.”

She then added that although she wanted to get fit, she didn’t want to go too far when it came to her body.

“I didn’t want to be perfect—we’re all real women. We’re not perfect. I worked hard, but I wanted to look realistic,” she explained.