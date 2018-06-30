Mandy Moore Says ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Will Be The Most Ambitious, ‘Best Season Yet’

The actress warns fans to 'buckle up' for the third season of the NBC drama.

Mandy Moore says This Is Us will head in new directions for its third season, and she is going so far as to predict the upcoming episodes of the NBC drama will be some of the best in the series so far.

Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama, told TV Guide that she has met with the This Is Us showrunners and writers to talk about the upcoming season of the series, and she is warning fans to “buckle up” for another rocky ride.

“I just spent time in the writers’ room with Dan [Fogelman, show creator] and all of our incredible writers,” Moore told TV Guide. “What they have in store for Season 3 and the next couple seasons is pretty remarkable.”

“There is going to be some great stuff unfolding in Season 3,” the This Is Us star continued. “I am really, really excited for everyone — for Beth, for Toby, like their own stories, learning more about everybody, getting a fuller picture of who jack and Rebecca were when they first started dating, who Jack was during the Vietnam War. It’s going to be good. I feel like it’s our most ambitious — but it’s going to be the best season yet.”

Moore’s mention of Beth and Toby refers to previously announced standalone episodes for the characters played by Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan. Beth and Toby are extended Pearson family members whose backstories have not yet been revealed on the time-jumping NBC drama.

Moore’s TV daughter Chrissy Metz, also recently teased the third season of This Is Us via her Instagram Story, and it sounds like there will be some more tearjerking revelations for the Pearson family.

“Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the flight home… The flight attendant asked if I was okay… still not sure,” the This Is Us star wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The second season of This Is Us ended with several cliffhangers, including the revelation that Toby (Chris Sullivan) falls into a deep depression and Kevin (Justin Hartley) heads to Vietnam to learn more about his late father’s past. There is also a future-set storyline involving Randall (Sterling K. Brown), his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson), and a mystery woman.

The Season 3 premiere episode of This Is Us was written by co-showrunners Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, and Elizabeth Berger, and will be directed by Ken Olin. The This Is Us cast will return to work in mid-July to start shooting the third season of the show.

This Is Us Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC