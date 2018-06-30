Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Moment With Son Isaiah Before Hitting The Stage

Carrie posted the most adorable moment with her son before a show.

Carrie Underwood shared an adorable moment with her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, shortly before hitting the stage in Atlantic City on June 30. As reported by Daily Mail, the star took to Instagram following her show at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to let fans in on a sweet moment she had with her son as he attended his very first full show of his mom’s.

Underwood uploaded the black and white photo from backstage at her Hard Rock gig, which showed her holding Isaiah in her arms as she smiled at him right before stunning the crowd with her hits.

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…” Carrie captioned the family photo of herself and her son, adding three red heart emojis to the caption of her image.

Underwood’s husband and Isaiah’s dad Mike Fisher then shared the same picture – as well as a few of his little man watching his mom from the crowd – on his own Instagram account, where he confirmed in the caption that it was the 3-year-old’s very first time seeing his mom on stage.

“Izzy’s first show!” Mike wrote alongside the three photos he uploaded to his account on June 30, using the nickname the couple both use for their son. “He’s proud of his momma!”

Alongside the picture of Carrie holding on to her son, he uploaded a black and white shot of Isaiah sitting on his lap to watch his mom before then adding another showing the back of Isaiah’s head looking on towards the stage where Underwood and her band were performing.

Isaiah’s very first Carrie Underwood concert came shortly after Inquisitr reported that the star shared her son’s very sweet reaction to seeing her sing on her Instagram account in April.

He watched on as she performed a surprise rendition of the U.S. National Anthem ahead of a Nashville Predators hockey match shortly before Mike retired from the game.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The impossibly sweet video showed the 3-year-old jumping up and down and applauding his mom from the stands as she surprised hockey fans with “The Star-Spangled Banner” shortly before Fisher and his teammates took to the ice.

Carrie also shared a heartfelt message about making her little guy proud in the video’s caption.

“As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me…and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud…” Underwood said on the social media site earlier this year, adding that the little guy rarely gets to see her perform at her concerts because he’s usually in bed before she goes on stage.

“Last night he was there to watch his daddy play… and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute,” the superstar singer then added, writing that seeing her son cheer her on from the stand had “my heart is happy.”