NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Interested In Signing DeAndre Jordan In Free Agency

Golden State will pursue free agent DeAndre Jordan this offseason, according to reports.

DeAndre Jordan made his decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers to test free agency official yesterday and there are already a handful of teams preparing to target him this offseason. While the Dallas Mavericks have been the team that has been mentioned most when it comes to a potential landing spot for Jordan, there are a few other teams that could make a run at him as well when free agency opens on July 1.

According to a report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Golden State Warriors are planning to pursue Jordan this offseason. They won’t be able to pay him the same kind of money that other teams can, but they would be able to offer him a chance to compete for a championship.

Last season with the Clippers, Jordan ended up averaging 12.0 points per game to go along with 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 64.5 percent from the floor overall and struggled from the foul line at 58.0 percent.

Golden State would be filling the one issue on their team, which is a true center with the ability to protect the rim.

At 29 years old, Jordan is heading into the latter stages of his prime. Signing with the Warriors and being a big part of a championship caliber team might be of interest to him. Golden State will only be able to offer him the taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.3 million.

Warriors plan to explore ‘free-agent chances’ with DeAndre Jordan, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/v5MHbd962S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2018

Back in 2011, the Warriors signed Jordan to a four-year, $53 million offer sheet. Los Angeles matched the offer and he returned to the Clippers, but the two sides have obviously been interested in each other before.

Jordan will have some tough decisions to make this offseason. He will have quite a few big contracts to choose between, while also having options that will allow him to contend for rings. Golden State may not have the money, but a meeting with the Warriors will likely force Jordan to strongly consider them.

It will be intriguing to see what ends up happening with Jordan this offseason. He has also been connected to the Houston Rockets, who could target him as a replacement for restricted free agent Clint Capela.

LeBron James and Paul George are the headline names this offseason in free agency. There have been some rumors that Jordan could team up with James. That being said, Kawhi Leonard and James may end up playing together with the Los Angeles Lakers, which might be an ideal fit for Jordan as well.

Expect to hear plenty of teams come out with interest in signing Jordan this offseason. Golden State may not be viewed as a front-runner for him right now, but they certainly can offer an intriguing situation.