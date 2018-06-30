Watch Uruguay Vs. Portugal 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Uruguay and Portugal meet for the first time since 1972 as Luis Suarez goes head-to-head with Cristiano Ronaldo in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 elimination match on Saturday.

Uruguay and Portugal will meet for the first time since 1972, as 11v11 records, though the two teams respective superstars, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, are certainly familiar with each other from the extreme rivalry between Barcelona where Suarez plays his club football and Real Madrid where Ronaldo stars, and both will be seeking any advantage they can get when they meet in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match that will live stream from Sochi, Russia, on Saturday.

Portugal, the reigning European champions, have lost only one of their last 27 competitive matches since September of 2014, when Fernando Santos became the national team’s coach, according to Reuters. At the same time, Uruguay remain the only team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup that has not conceded a single goal.

Portugal seemed drained after opening the World Cup with an intense 3-3 draw with Spain, as Sports Keeda reported, squeaking by an inferior Morocco team 1-0 and then settling for a 1-1 draw with lightly regarded Iran.

Uruguay, on the other hand, was the only team that came through the group stage with a perfect 3-0 record, as Sporting News recorded.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Uruguay vs. Portugal 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 elimination match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the must-win World Cup matchup for both teams is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 47,000-seat Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia, on Saturday, June 30. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. For viewers in India, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez faces off with his La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo in a World Cup Round of 16 match. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Portugal right back Cedric Soares told The Sporting News that his team feels confident of victory, and the reason can summed up in one word — Ronaldo.

“They have great players like we do, but we have the best player in the world,” Soares said. “We will study them. They’re a strong team but we also have our qualities and we will try to win the game.”

But if Uruguay win they will have emerged victorious in their first four World Cup games for the first time since 1930 — the first-ever World Cup with Uruguay hosted, and won, as FIFA.com records.

To watch a live stream of the Uruguay vs. Portugal World Cup knockout stage encounter, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Viewers should be aware that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Uruguay vs. Portugal FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans can register for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Uruguay vs. Portugal contest — and all of the World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Uruguay vs. Portugal 2018 FIFA World Cup elimination match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Uruguay vs. Portugal on mobile devices.