‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, June 28: Katie Warns Wyatt, Sally’s Cold Welcome

Katie seems genuinely concerned about Wyatt's choice.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, June 28 states that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) cannot believe that his dad hired Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to work at Forrester Creations. According to She Knows Soaps, he is under the impression that Sally came to Eric (John McCook) for a job but Eric sets him straight and tells him that it was Wyatt who asked for the job. Ridge feels that Sally is unpredictable, but Eric says that she reminds him of her Aunt Sally and that he admires her.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Sally that she will never be a designer for Forrester Creations because she doesn’t trust her. According to Soap Hub, Hope “continued to rip into her counterpart and didn’t even stop when the rest of the team walked in the room.” Maya ((Karla Mosley), Quinn (Rena Sofer), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Xander (Adain Bradley) were introduced to Sally and Hope told them that Liam (Scott Clifton) would be working on the website. She again emphasizes that the designs are not to be photographed.

As if Sally had not been through enough that day, Ridge also wants to speak to her. He tells her that he knows she plays dirty. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, reveals that he believes that Sally has a propensity for making bad decisions and this worries him. He tells her that her aunt played similar stunts and that it cost the company money. He also brings up the fact that she fired a gun in Bill’s (Don Diamont) office and demands answers for her actions. She doesn’t reply and he tells her that she is dangerous. Sally then goes on to explain that Bill had knocked her down and Thomas (Pierson Fode) had taken her for a ride. Ridge believes that Thomas did the right thing by putting his family with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) first.

No sooner had Sally left Hope’s meeting than Hope was talking about her. She told the others that she didn’t trust Sally, and Thorne assured her that he felt the same. Xander was informed that the only reason Sally was there was because Wyatt (Darin Brooks) had asked Eric to give Sally a job. Quinn thanks everyone for making an effort to respect her son’s wishes.

Katie (Heather Tom) made her way to Wyatt’s house. She cuts to the chase and tells him that she’s worried about him now that he’s seeing Sally. Katie tells him that she is not judging him but feels concerned about his choice. When she sees a patched spot of the wall, Wyatt tells her that Sally shot at Bill’s photo. He immediately starts defending Sally but Katie points out that that behavior seems unstable. Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Wyatt said that Sally is real, but Katie just wants him to be careful.

Wyatt goes to see Hope. She tells him that she’s still angry with him and he says that he is sorry for what happened at her and Liam’s wedding, but he needed to tell him the truth. Hope agrees. Wyatt wanted to thank Hope for giving her a chance to work at Hope for the Future. However, Hope informs him that she would prefer if Sally was neither at the company, nor with him. As Sally leaves Ridge’s office, she overhears how Hope asks him whether he’s just having a fling with her and not falling for her. Wyatt defends Sally. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.