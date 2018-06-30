Watch France Vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Two-time FIFA World Cup winners Argentina take on France, who have one World Cup trophy to their name, to open the 2018 knockout stage in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

Argentina barely survived the group stage, as SportsKeeda recorded, but suddenly possess a real chance at winning their third FIFA World Cup, while 2006 winners France also put in three disappointing performances, but that was enough to take them through to the win-or-go-home knockout stage, where the first match of the single elimination phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will live stream from Kazan, Russia, on Saturday.

But Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, one of the game’s all-time greatest goal scorers, has never put the ball in the net during a World Cup knockout round game, as Sky Sports reports, with nothing to show for 666 minutes of World Cup play. France goalkeeper say that his team knows that Argentina has more to offer than just one superstar.

“There is so much expectation around Messi, which I think is normal, but still I think the Argentina team has a lot to show,” Lloris told Sky. “They have had difficult times and still have been able to qualify. I am sure they will feel like going much further in the competition, they have won the World Cup before. This is going to be a big match, and a difficult one, we are going to have to step up our level.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the France vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage opener, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the all-important match is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Kazan Arena in Kanab, Russia, on Saturday, June 30.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the France vs. Argentina live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. In Argentina, kickoff will take place at 11 a.m. Argentina Time. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:00 p.m. India Standard Time on Tuesday.

Hugo Lloris of France says that his team is facing more than just Lionel Messi in the knockout stage opener. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

France and Argentina have not squared off since 2009, the soccer database 11v11 records, when Argentina clean-sheeted the French 2-0. That was the sixth loss all time for France against Argentina, against just two wins and three draws.

Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli is expected to name an unchanged side from Argentina’s dramatic victory over Nigeria that send Argentina into the knockout round — the first time he will have done so in 15 matches at the helm of his national team, according to the BBC.

Watch a preview of the France vs. Argentina Round of 16 match in the video below, courtesy of ESPN FC.

In Argentina, TV Publica will live stream the match. Within Russia, Match TV will show the game via live stream.

To watch a live stream of the France vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 opening match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Viewing the Fox Sports Go live stream will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the France vs. Argentina World Cup single-elimination match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the package services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the France vs. Argentina contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live, absolutely free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the win-or-go-home France vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 opener will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

In India, Sony Liv will stream the France-Argentina World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch France vs. Argentina on mobile devices.