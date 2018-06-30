Elizabeth Hurley Ditches Her Bikini Top, Uses Just A Hat To Cover Up In Steamy Instagram Picture

The 53-year-old is earning praise for her age-defying figure.

Elizabeth Hurley is used to wowing her fans with bikini pictures showing off her amazing physique (at age 53, no less), but this time decided to do a little less.

The actress and swimwear aficionado shared a steamy Instagram picture showing herself lounging in the sun with no bikini top and just a well-placed straw hat to cover up.

“Three cheers for a diving English Summer,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

Hurley has gained an enormous following online thanks in large part to her frequent bikini pictures. And it’s not just vanity that keeps her posting the skin-baring pictures, either, as Elizabeth is using the pictures to promote her popular swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The actress founded the company in 2005, originally offering luxury swim apparel for women and girls and recently expanding the line.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started. We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength,” Elizabeth Hurley said on her website.

Though she seemed to enjoy the warm English weather this week, Hurley said she was inspired to create the swimwear line by the normally gloomy British climate. The actress said she became “obsessed” with vacation clothing and visiting far-off tropical locales, and eventually turned that passion into a business of her own.

Hurley often chooses to model her own products, but she is more than just the face of the line. Hurley said she is involved in all aspects of the company, from the design of the swimwear to production to how it is marketed.

Hurley also gets some help from her family in creating the viral marketing material, Hollywood Life reported.

“Liz has revealed in the past that her 16-year-old son Damian is the shutterbug behind many of the sexy bikini photos she poses for to advertise her swimsuit line,” the report noted. “Some fans have called her out for flaunting too much flesh around her son, as she posed next to him at his April sweet 16 party in a plunging cleavage baring dress. She also appeared with him wearing a racy French maid’s costume when he made a guest starring appearance on her E! show, The Royals. That actually caused her to get some serious mom shaming with fans telling her she needed to cover up around her kid.”

Fans seemed to love Liz’s latest picture, with many sharing comments complimenting her amazing physique.