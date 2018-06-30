Jimmy John’s Delivery Man Tells Woman Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Is Cheating After Catching Him In The Act

Kayla Speer shared the story of the surprise food order that led to her breakup.

Kayla Speer just wanted to do something nice for her long-distance boyfriend, but instead ended up dumping him.

The 23-year-old said she wanted to send a surprise food order to her boyfriend, who said he was busy studying for finals. As the Daily Mail reported, Kayla decided to send a sandwich from Jimmy John’s, but the delivery driver arrived to find out that the boyfriend wasn’t alone — he was entertaining a naked woman who definitely wasn’t Kayla.

As Speer later explained on Twitter, she got a text from her boyfriend thanking her for the food and then a few minutes later got a call from the delivery man, who asked Kayla if the delivery was to her boyfriend. When she said yes, the employee revealed that he had caught the man in the act.

Kayla recounted the conversation on Twitter: “Look, we usually don’t do this, but I think you would like to know… when we walked up to the door to your bf’s place we were able to see into his apartment and he was in his boxers with a naked woman on top of him on the couch.”

Kayla said she dumped her boyfriend.

This is not the first time a strange delivery man story has received viral attention in the past few weeks. Earlier in June, a college student living in England was so afraid of a spider in her house, she called a delivery order from KFC for the sole reason of finding someone who would kill it for her. As Fox News reported, Demi Sweeney took to a delivery app to find someone willing to take on the job.

“Hello. (Sounds silly but this is a serious question). I have a huge phobia of spiders, there’s one in the corridor of our house near the door – if I order food through Deliveroo is it possible at all if the driver could get rid of it?” she wrote.

Sweeney said the deliveryman, Joe, brought the food she ordered and then took care of the spider.

The story gained viral attention, but also some questions about how Demi can survive with such a crippling fear of spiders. Others said the story sounded more like a clever attempt at viral marketing for the online app she used to get the delivery order.

Kayla Speer could have at least some consolation after the Jimmy John’s delivery man caught her boyfriend in the act. After her Twitter account of the incident went viral, the official Twitter account for Jimmy John’s restaurant offered to cater her breakup party.