Kylie, Khloe, Kendall, And Kim Share Stunning Kardashian-Jenner Beauty, Minus Kourtney

They’re merely three moms and a model, according to a new Instagram post featuring Khloe and Kim Kardashian, along with their sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Their other sister, a mom too, is off in Capri, Italy enjoying her vacation.

Amidst all sorts of crazy headlines and rumors, including some that say Kim and Kanye aren’t talking, and Khloe is hiding her engagement to Tristan Thompson, four of the five Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters spent some time together this past week celebrating Khloe’s 34th birthday.

Meanwhile, Inquisitr reported that the oldest sister, Kourtney, is enjoying a hot vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, who’s roughly 14 years younger than her. Apparently, he appreciates her “cougar” ways and lack of hang-ups. Her absence in the picture of her four younger sisters was noticeable, but it didn’t stop them from having a great time together.

In two shots, the hot mommas and their model sister showed off their star power with fierce looks and hot bodies. Kylie, the youngest, felt like flipping everybody off in both shots, but in the first shot, the other three sisters remained serious, although Kim had a bit of a smile while she showed off her trademark backside. In the second picture, they moved a bit, and both Kim and Kendall showed off their taut abs.

Three moms and a model A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

In just a day, the images garnered over 3.2 million views and well over 17,000 comments from the sisters’ multitude of fans.

They posted a picture of their gathering the evening before the first official KUWTK Season 15 trailer dropped, showing some major drama. In fact, Inquisitr reported that in the promo, Kim accused Kourtney of not even wanting to be a Kardashian anymore, so it’s rather telling that the four of them gathered and took a big family picture without their eldest sister.

As for the rest of the Season 15 trailer, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie managed to post several clips to their Instagram stories to entice their fans and garner excitement for the upcoming season, which must feature plenty of the details of Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies, as well as Kim’s surrogacy. However, Kendall didn’t have any stories up for the day, and all of Kourtney’s stories featured her vacation, which she appears to be taking seriously.

For fans who plan to tune in to watch the upcoming drama-filled season featuring the lives of these five famous siblings, Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on E!