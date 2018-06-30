‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Says Former Fiance Matt Baier Congratulated Her On Her Baby Boy

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is revealing more about what life has been like since giving birth to her baby son, James. The MTV personality even revealed that she was congratulated by her former fiance, Matt Baier, whom she ended her rocky relationship with back in 2017.

According to a June 29 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Amber Portwood says that Matt Baier does text her from time to time, but that they are not friends, and they have no current relationship. However, Matt was nice enough to send his best wishes to Amber after the birth of her baby boy.

“Yeah, I mean, he does text and he did send a congrats, but you know, he’s not my friend. I don’t have a relationship with him. I don’t really acknowledge that past and my future is so much brighter and better.”

Amber Portwood also dished that she is very excited to watch her oldest child, daughter Leah, whom she shares with her former boyfriend Gary Shirley, grow up with her baby brother.

“I’m just really excited to see you know, my kids grow up and just live a life differently than what I did. I grew up really poor and it was really hard times and I just want to stop the cycle and I think I’m doing a pretty good job of that now with my baby, so I’m just excited for the future,” Amber stated.

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood also reveals that things have changed a lot since her son was born in early May. The Teen Mom OG star says her date nights with boyfriend Andrew Glennon are much different now, and that they usually cook dinner and stay in, complete with cuddles after having their meal.

“We both kind of cooked dinner together and we just put James in like the little corner next to the table with us in a swing and we just had like a glass of wine and had some dinner. That was our little date night and we were happy and cuddled afterwards. Those are just the things that we have to do right now until he gets older and we’re perfectly fine with it.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood also revealed that she is much more driven in her parenting this time around. Amber says she knows what to expect when it comes to having a child, and that being older will help her be the kind of parent she knows she can be.

