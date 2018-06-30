The baking competition on PBS shows that you can succeed without going crazy.

Season 5 of The Great British Baking Show is back on PBS, and though it’s actually the years old Great British Bake Off from the U.K., it still holds up and keeps fans interested. Sure, this is the season which aired on BBC back in 2012, but as the saying goes, if you haven’t seen it before, it’s new to you.

Season 5 features hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, as well as judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, and a group of new contestants ready to bake their hearts out, reports Vulture. Jen Chaney said that when she started recapping The Great British Baking Show, she was amazed that the contestants were “polite and pleasant,” as this was not the norm for reality show contestants. The bakers even seem to help each other in stressful situations.

Sure, judge Paul Hollywood can be seriously intense and occasionally mean, but fellow judge Mary Berry is nothing but excessively polite. The reactions of the rejected contestants are astounding as they tend to validate the decisions of the judges.

“I think it was the right decision.”

Others complimented the judges on the way out.

“I can’t say anything more than how decent they were about it. They were both very, very decent.”

Another thing Americans will appreciate is all of the new vocabulary words that can be used to describe the baking experience.

“Mary Berry said it was scrummy, which is really amazing. Properly amazing.”

And new sayings.

“Oh, my giddy aunt!”

While most reality show competitions in the U.S. take place in studios in California, The Great British Baking Show takes place in a tent outdoors. The set is on the lawn at Harptree Court (think Downton Abbey), a Georgian country house located in Bristol that dates back to 1797. In the introduction to the show, we see lambs, ducks, and chickens frolicking on the green grass. Idyllic doesn’t start to describe this place, and truly, even in episodes where it rains, you’d want to be there in your Wellies and umbrella.

The show also has cheerleaders. Comedians Mel and Sue go around to cheer bakers up and cheer them on.

“Of course you can!”

And they also have a trademark launch for each episode.

“On your mark, get set, bake!”

And if you have not yet fallen down the rabbit hole that is The Great British Baking Show (there are after all four whole seasons to be binged on Netflix) consider that this isn’t a cult following anymore, as the New York Times is fully on board with the show as therapy in tough times.

“Fortunately, our allies (at least at the time of writing) across the pond have come to our aid this week with another season of the powerful antidepressant known as The Great British Baking Show.”

Sure, there is a learning curve, even for those who like to bake, as cookies are called biscuits, and Jaffa Cakes aren’t cakes, and cake is a sponge, but you’ll catch on. Paul Hollywood says that everything in America is too sweet, yet this show can robe anything in marzipan.

All in all, it’s hard to imagine a better way to Netflix and chill on a Sunday morning or after a stressful day.