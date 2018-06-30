Kourtney Kardashian’s Steamy Vacation Photos Draw Comments From Sisters Kim And Khloe

Kourtney Kardashian has been living it up in Italy over the past week while on vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and her children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting sexy snaps from her getaway, and her sisters, Kim and Khloe, couldn’t help but comment on one of the snapshots.

According to a June 29 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kim and Khloe Kardashian saw one of Kourtney Kardashian’s latest photos on Instagram and couldn’t resist weighing in on her bikini body.

In one photo, Kourtney Kardashian donned a tiny black bikini as she posed next to her boyfriend, Younes. The couple looked happy and relaxed on a boat with beautiful Italian scenery in the background. Of course, Kourtney’s sisters had to comment on the stunning photograph.

“Is this a hot body contest or something?” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “VERY JEALOUS OF THIS BOATING SITUATION,” Kim Kardashian weighed in using all caps.

The two sisters also jokingly called out Kourtney Kardashian for missing out on Khloe’s 34th birthday party on Wednesday night. The Kardashian and Jenners gathered for a low-key celebration in L.A. to honor Khloe on her special day. All of the sisters, minus Kourt, were in attendance and seemed to be whooping it up. Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was also there, as well as her best friends, Malika and Khadijha Haqq, and her mother, Kris Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima started off their vacation in Rome, where they took in some tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain. The couple were spotted wining and dining around the city, despite previous reports that they may be on the rocks. Kourt was seen wearing earrings with Bendjima’s initials on them, shutting down any break up rumors.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” an insider previously told the magazine. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her,” a source previously told People Magazine.

From there, Kourtney and Younes went to Capri, where they photographed by paparazzi sunning themselves on a yacht, having a picnic, swimming, and kissing while in the crystal clear waters. They also posted about themselves exploring a cave while on vacation.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian has no regrets about her trip to Italy, despite Kim and Khloe’s teasing.