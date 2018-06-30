Bella Hadid Denies Dating Drake, Says Insinuations To The Contrary Are ‘So Disrespectful’

Bella Hadid says that she and the 'Scorpion' rapper are just friends.

No matter what Drake claims to the contrary on his new album, Scorpion, Bella Hadid swears that she never was anything more than a friend to the rapper.

As has been previously reported by the Inquisitr, some of the lyrics on songs like “Finesse” off of Drake’s newest album insinuate that he not only misses the supermodel, but she was — to quote one of his earlier hits — the best he’d ever had.

Needless to say, the reports about Bella Hadid and Drake dating started making the rounds of the blogosphere, with outlets like Just Jared and Perez Hilton picking up on the story that spread like proverbial wildfire.

The rumor made it to Twitter, and somehow, word got into Bella’s mentions.

After a full day of the rumors circulating all over the internet, Bella finally shut them all down with one tweet.

Not me!!!????????‍♀️that’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation ???????????????? — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) June 29, 2018

And with this tweet, Bella — who is currently dating The Weeknd — made clear that she and the “Nice for What” rapper are merely friends, and doesn’t want to hear anything further about the matter.

To be fair to both Bella Hadid and Drake, this isn’t the first time the rumors about the two “friends” being intimately involved have come about.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the rumors about the duo being more than friends first cropped up in June of 2017, shortly after Bella Hadid broke up with The Weeknd.

At that time, according to the outlet, Drake was “aggressively” pursuing the supermodel and daughter of Real Housewives star Yolanda Hadid. They reportedly partied together at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, then left together.

Drake even reportedly paid for Bella’s 21st birthday party.

But there was just one problem with their relationship: The Weeknd.

Drake and The Weeknd are reportedly the best of friends, and according to a separate report from Harper’s Bazaar, Drake felt like he was breaking the so-called “bro code” by dating Bella, even though both of them were single at the time.

So, despite the fact that the duo seemed to be onto something, Drake decided to dump the model via a text message.

Right after Drake “ghosted” poor Bella, she received flowers from The Weeknd — who had just broken up with Selena Gomez — and the estranged couple got back together.

This, of course, was all the speculation going on at the time. But now that Bella Hadid, from her own mouth, has denied the rumors about her and Drake dating, it should put these rumors to rest once and for all.