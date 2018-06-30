Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bikini Body Aboard Boat With Boyfriend, Younes Benjima

She looks hot, hot, hot.

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be having a great time on her Italian getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, 25-year-old Bendjima reportedly loves the fact that he is dating a cougar. Kardashian is 39-years-old, making her 14 years his senior. But that doesn’t seem to bother Younes, who claims that his sex life with Kourtney is incredible.

“Younes is having the best sex of his life with Kourtney. He thinks she looks amazing and much younger than her actual age. Younes loves being with an older woman because Kourtney is more experienced and more comfortable with her body than any other woman he has ever been intimate with. They have great chemistry together, and it’s fireworks every time they step into a bedroom together.”

And over the past few days, Kardashian has been giving fans a peek of what appears to be an amazing vacation in Italy with her man. In her most recent post from this afternoon, the mother-of-three stands on a deck of what appears to be a yacht and she looks hot in a teeny black bikini. Her toned abs and fit legs are fully on display as she leans against the railing of the boat with the sea glistening behind her.

Younes looks equally as fit in black swim trunks and a pair of shades. Like his girlfriend, Younes shows off his washboard abs for the world to see. It comes as no shock that Kardashian’s photo has already gained a ton of attention within just a few hours of posting. So far, the post has gained 1.2 million likes in addition to 4,600 comments.

buongiorno A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 29, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

Most of the comments were about the couples’ amazing bodies, while countless other fans took time to comment on the photo to share the fact that they are jealous of their vacation.

“Toooo hott. You gooooo mama.”

“Kourtney you have always been glowing you are naturally beautiful your the type that don’t need make up the rest of you makes it up for you. Natural beauty,” another fan wrote.

And it seems as though Kourtney’s much needed getaway came at just the right time amidst all of the drama with their former makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Kardashian sisters reportedly split from their longtime makeup artist, who was with them from the very beginning. Currently, none of the Kardashian or Jenner sisters follow Bonelli on social media, sparking rumors of a feud.

Hopefully Kourt can enjoy her time away from the busy hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.