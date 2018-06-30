The Summer’s First Heat Wave Is Here, See How The ‘Heat Dome’ Will Affect Your Fourth Of July

The National Weather Service has issued several warnings, and record-breaking temperatures are predicted in some areas.

Summer is here, and the first awful heat wave is headed for us this weekend. While there are many enjoyable activities that surround summer, including poolside barbeques, long days at the beach, frozen custard, amusement parks, waterparks, and the like, unfortunately, sooner than later, the heat wave hits us.

As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported on Friday, June 29, this weekend is going to be a hot one, and the sweltering weather will continue on through next week. So, if you’re planning on any outside activities for the Fourth of July, be prepared to be very, very hot.

High levels of hot weather have already crept its way to the usual suspects, like Texas, but according to the NOAA report, very hot weather is predicted across the northeast of the United States, and temperatures rising well into the 90s from the lower Great Lakes to New England is expected this weekend.

This is due to an upper-level crest of high pressure, commonly known as a “heat dome,” that will make the northeast its home this weekend. Some areas may possibly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and new daily records of high temperature are predicted for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and New England. Regions with high humidity will feel even hotter.

According to a report from Earther, parts of the Midwest are facing temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This heat wave is expected to last into next week, and it doesn’t look like it will break until the end of next week. While a few states will be spared, it looks like most of the country will feel the effects. Numerous heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service starting this weekend, and they shouldn’t be taken lightly because hundreds of people die each year from exposure to heat.

WZZM 13 lists the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion is when someone might feel faint, have excessive sweating, be cool and pale with clammy skin, feel nauseous, have a rapid or weak pulse and have muscle cramps. If someone has these symptoms they should get to a cooler place, drink water or take a cool shower. The signs of heat stroke are a throbbing headache, no sweating, a body temperature above 103 degrees, red and dry skin, nausea/vomiting, a rapid and strong pulse and someone might lose consciousness. If someone has these symptoms, you should call 9-1-1 immediately and take action to keep that person cool until help arrives.”

Unusually persistent heat wave expected!

This is the NOAA 8-14 day temperature map. Red equals temps likely higher than normal.

This is for July 4-10th, and as you probably know – I'm already predicting hot Friday to July 3.

So plan on a week or more of highs 83°-93°! pic.twitter.com/hUby6gYRn9 — Western NY weather (@WNYweather) June 27, 2018

If you’re looking to escape the high heat, or “heat dome,” this weekend and next week, coastal Southern California and the Pacific Northwest will provide you with relief.