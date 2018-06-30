Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Not On Speaking Terms, Reports ‘In Touch’

Are Kim and Kanye headed for a break up?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly having some very big relationship issues. The couple, who share three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 5 months, are said to be “barely” speaking to each other at the moment.

According to a June 29 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not really in communication at the moment, and the break down of their relationship has a lot to do with Kanye’s outbursts in recent months, as well as some big fights the pair have been having.

Sources tell the magazine that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been fighting “so bad” recently and that she is even considering leaving her husband.

“They barely talk to each other anymore. It’s over. She’s realized he’s not the man she fell in love with. She called him out on his selfishness and how he doesn’t ever think of the repercussions it could have for her brands. All he cares about is his music and clothing line.”

Reflecting A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

The insider added that Kim Kardashian would rather have her freedom than be trapped in an unfulfilling marriage. Kim doesn’t want to tiptoe around Kanye any longer, but she also doesn’t want another shocking divorce.

“It’s gotten to the stage where her freedom is more important than being trapped in a bad marriage. She’s sick of walking on eggshells. [The] last thing she wants is another lengthy divorce. Even when they’re together they barely say two words to each other. Kanye is fine living like that, but Kim can’t stand it. She wants passion in her life again. She wants a husband who worships her for who she is, not someone who uses her as a mannequin to sell his clothes.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the reports of a possible Kim Kardashian and Kanye West unraveling could be true. However, the couple are not showing any signs of strain in public. The couple have been very busy over the past couple of months. They’ve celebrated their wedding anniversary, Kanye’s album release parties, Kanye’s birthday, their daughter North’s birthday, and even headed to Paris Fashion Week together.

While the couple doesn’t often post about one another on social media, it seems that they’re keeping whatever is happening in their relationship on the down low for now. However, Kanye did recently reveal that he thought Kim may leave him after he said he believed slavery was a choice during an interview on TMZ Live.