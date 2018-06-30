’90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Was Arrested For Drugs And DUI Before Her Divorce From Luis Mendez

The '90 Day Fiance' star was also taken off probation just a few days before her arrest.

In case you thought that Nicole and Azan were the only 90 Day Fiance couple to be a hot mess, let this latest report disabuse you of that notion.

According to Radar Online, Molly Hopkins — one half of the “Molly and Luis” May-December romance featured on this season of the show — was arrested on January 13, 2008, on marijuana possession and DUI charges. She pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to a year in jail. Ultimately, though, she only served one day of her sentence and served out the remainder of her sentence at home and on probation.

In addition, she was ordered to pay a $300 fine, attend a risk-reduction program, get evaluated for drug dependency problems, complete 40 hours of community service, and submit to random drug testing.

The outlet strongly implied that it was this arrest and conviction that contributed to her marriage problems, which ultimately led to her divorce filing from her fellow 90 Day Fiance star Luis Mendez.

And it wasn’t for the fact of this arrest, in particular, that helped contribute to Molly and Luis’s marriage ending. Rather, it was because, at the time she got married to Luis, she was already in trouble as a result of two subsequent arrests for drugs and DUI.

Here’s the story: after she cleared up the issue with her 2008 arrest, the 90 Day Fiance star was then arrested in 2012 for another four counts of driving under the influence (DUI).

Molly was pulled over by the police after she touched and crossed some lane markers. It was then that the officers discovered she reeked of alcohol.

A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed that her BAC was greater than 0.08. She ultimately pleaded guilty to one of the DUI counts, and was ordered to pay a fine and serve time in jail (as before, she ultimately served one day in the jailhouse and the rest of the time on probation).

Shortly before she married Luis, in 2016, she was once again arrested for driving under the influence. This time, she was speeding as well. She was arrested and held on more than $4,000 in a bond. She was sentenced to 24 months in jail after pleading guilty to the charges, but served all of the time out on probation. Her probation was terminated on May 15, 2018.

Molly and Luis got married on July 20, 2017. Molly then filed for divorce from Luis on January 9, 2018. Their divorce was finalized on May 4, 2018.

This means that at the time she married Luis, throughout their marriage, and up until their divorce, the 90 Day Fiance star was on probation for charges relating to drugs and alcohol. So when Luis, at the time of the divorce filing, talked about having “the truth” about his soon-to-be-ex-wife coming out, it’s possible that this is what he was referring to.

It should be interesting to see if, and how, 90 Day Fiance addresses this controversy.