Bella Thorne’s Freeform Series, ‘Famous In Love,’ Not Renewed For Season 3

Sorry Raige fans, but the series is ending without settling any story lines.

Freeform has canceled Bella Thorne’s dramatic series, Famous in Love, after two seasons. The announcement came today, June 29, according to Deadline.

On Wednesday, Inquisitr reported that the show might have been canceled after Thorne read about its demise on social media.

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled.. I’m going to be so upset,” she tweeted, adding the link to the article she was referring to. “Very hurtful Freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe.”

However, Freeform’s rep said “no decision has been made at this time.” Two days later, the network was able to reveal its decision.

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to air Famous in Love,” the cable network said in a statement. “After many discussions, we have made the difficult decision not to renew the show for a third season. We want to thank our colleagues at Warner Horizon and our incredible producers, writers, cast, and crew, especially Marlene King, for their creativity, hard work, and dedication.”

Hulu, which has the rights to stream Famous in Love, was reportedly asked if it was interested in co-producing/funding a third season, but they were not interested.

The show, which was loved by younger TV viewers, aired its last episode on May 30, and since it was just supposed to be the last episode of the second season, there were multiple cliffhangers.

Deadline reported the ratings were high in three of the series’ last five weeks but, overall, were down from Season 1.

Based on the 2015 novel, Famous in Love, by Rebecca Serle, the series followed Paige Townsen (Thorne) as she goes from a normal college student to the star of a major Hollywood film. Actors Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, George Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers, and Perrey Reeves also had roles on the show.

Famous in Love was nominated for three Teen Choice Awards in 2017 and two this year. On Aug. 12, fans will find out if it will win a surfboard for Choice Drama TV Show and/or for Thorne as Choice Drama TV Actress.

The Hollywood Reporter has sources that told the publication that the cancelation of Famous in Love is a “relief for many members of the production [staff]” as Thorne had been exhibiting “diva-like behavior” on set and often clashed with the show’s executive producer and co-creator I. Marlene King.

“I am deeply grateful for the #FamousInLove cast, crew, and our passionate fans,” said King on Twitter. “I could not be more saddened by today’s news. I love these characters and the wild ride they were taking us on. Thank you @WarnerBrosTV for fighting the good fight with me. We gave it our all. Keep #Raige in your hearts and they will live on.”

“You deserved more. I’m sorry to say #FamousInLove ends here,” tweeted Carter Jenkins, who played actor Rainer Devon and was one half of the couple nicknamed “Raige” with Thorne’s Paige. “Thank you for letting me be Rainer. It meant so much to me.”

Famous in Love is not the only series canceled by Freeform this month. The network previously announced that Shadowhunters will end next year after three seasons.