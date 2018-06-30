Ariana Grande Turns Windbreaker Into A Dress, Shows Off Stems During Outing With Pete Davidson

One thing is for sure — Ariana Grande is a fashionista.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Ariana Grande and boy toy Pete Davidson were spotted out and about on a shopping trip. Throughout most of their outing, they were packing on the PDA while shopping with friends yesterday in the Big Apple. The pop star was dressed to impress in a tiny black bra top and ripped jeans. The singer also wore her signature locks halfway up with metal rings across the top of her head. Interestingly enough, Davidson opted to wear sweatpants, a hoodie, and a bandana to cover his face.

And in New York City today, the cute couple was at it again — seen shopping until they drop. According to the Daily Mail, Pete and Ariana were photographed holding hands and enjoying their outing together. Once again, the pint sized pop star used creativity in her fashion, making a windbreaker into a dress. In the photos, Ariana is donning a white and blue Reebok windbreaker along with a pair of over the knee brown boots, which is typical for the singer to wear.

Davidson on the other hand, again went for the more casual look, wearing a black wife beater tank top that reads “bathing ape” with orange sweatpants with racing stripes on the side. The Saturday Night Live star can also be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and his sleeve full of arm tattoos is fully on display.

Ariana Grande with Pete Davidson in New York City today #7 pic.twitter.com/WGmlbaC70i — Ariana World Update (@_worldupdate) June 29, 2018

During the outing, the pair made stops at a couple of shops including makeup retailer Sephora. And at their stop at Sephora, the couple continued the PDA, wrapping their arms around each other as they gazed into one another’s eyes.

In the middle of May, the pair started to spark relationship rumors while the pair appeared alongside one another during Ariana Grande’s monologue on SNL. As Cosmopolitan shares, the SNL appearance came right around the time she announced her split with then boyfriend Mac Miller.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favourite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us. I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you,” Grande wrote of Miller on Instagram.

Shortly after, Davidson and Grande started dating and were engaged shortly after. And the rest they say, is history!