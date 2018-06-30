Meghan Markle and her father have had a tumultuous relationship.

If nothing else, Meghan Markle and her father have had a tumultuous relationship. Now, however, there’s a chance that there won’t be a relationship at all, if the latest reports are to be believed.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle was more than upset at her father’s recent revelatory interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, of which Piers Morgan is a co-host.

Thomas Markle spoke exclusively to Piers about his relationship with his daughter, and he made explosive claims, such as the fact that Prince Harry is “pro-Brexit” and believes that Donald Trump should be “given a chance.”

Thanks to the elder Markle’s big mouth, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly interested in cutting all ties with him.

Meghan allegedly is “terrified” of calling her father, because she’s afraid that anything she says to him will be splashed on the gossip blogs and the covers of “sleazy magazines.”

However, there also seems to be more to the story than originally believed.

The Daily Mail has some screenshots of the Duchess of Sussex’s verified Instagram account which paint a very different picture of her relationship with her father. According to these screenshots, prior to her becoming a “royal,” Meghan actually had a warm and caring relationship with her father.

According to one post that she put up on Father’s Day, 2016, Meghan Markle called herself her father’s “bean,” believes he’s the “very best in the whole wide world,” and that it was he who gave her “a work ethic.”

Perhaps the newfound animosity between father and daughter came when, according to The Cut, he decided he was going to “pick a fight” with Queen Elizabeth II, to whom Meghan is reportedly very close.

Rather than address his issues directly with his daughter, the outlet is reporting that the elder Markle prefers to spill his secrets to the press — a fact which doesn’t sit well with Meghan.

The outlet is reporting that the elder Markle is “upset” that no one in the royal family reached out to him after his infamous ITV interview with Piers Morgan, and he implied — but didn’t outright state — that he would continue to talk to any press outlet that would listen to him until he actually gets a response from his daughter.

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle has, in the past, been accused of being a “social climber” who only got with Prince Harry to solidify her status in the world, she’s still plagued by the fact that her relationship with her father is less than stellar.