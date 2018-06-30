Roseanne Barr Says She Asked For Nothing When It Came To Spin-Off

The show must go on, even without its co-creator and star.

Roseanne Barr is opening up again about the cancellation of her hit show, as well as the new spin-off that is set to begin airing on ABC this fall.

According to a June 29 report by Pop Culture, Roseanne Barr sat down for a second interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on his podcast and revealed that she asked for nothing during her talks with the network about a spin-off that she would have no participation in.

As many fans will remember, Roseanne was cancelled back in May after Barr made insensitive, racially driven comments about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. ABC quickly pulled the plug on the highly rated show, and left many fans shocked. However, talks of a spin-off soon began to circulate.

Earlier this month, ABC announced that a Roseanne spin-off was in the works, featuring all of the original characters, minus Barr. In addition, Roseanne would have no creative control, nor gain any profit from the new series, which is reportedly being called The Conners.

In the interview, Barr reveals that one of the main reasons she decided to let the spin-off happen easily was because of the show’s youngest star, Jayden Rey. The actress says that she did not want the little girl to think badly of her, and wanted to make sure she had a job after the show’s cancellation.

“She loved me and I loved her, and I did not want her … to not have a job, because she’s great. And I did not want her to think that badly of Jewish people and me in specifically. So… I didn’t ask to be paid off, I asked for nothing, and I just stepped away … because that is penance. I put a lot of thought into it.”

However, the cast members who are returning for the spin-off may not have an easy road. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are flying that the cast are in disagreement about the script for the new spin-off.

“The new script seems to be all over the place, and they fear that the audience will drop off after the first few episodes because it is just not as funny without Roseanne. They just overcame the hurdle of how to kill off Roseanne’s character, and now they are desperately trying to decide who the new comic relief will be. Roseanne was the glue that held the show together,” a source told Radar Online.

It remains to be seen whether or not the spin-off will be able to stand without Roseanne Barr. However, many loyal fans are sure to tune in to see what the new series will bring without its longtime lead character.