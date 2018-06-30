Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son Journey

The adorable toddler shows his support of his famous mom's movies.

Megan Fox doesn’t share photos of her kids on social media very often, but she made an exception with a rare post featuring her youngest son, Journey River Green. The 32-year-old actress posted a sweet photo of her nearly 2-year-old son on Instagram which showed his love for her famous films. In the photo, Fox’s blond little boy is giving a curious look to the camera while wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt in support of his mom’s work in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which came out in 2016. The actress captioned the pic, “#mood.”

Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, have three sons together. In addition to Journey, they are also parents to Noah Shannon, 5, and Bodhi Ransom, 4. (Green also has a 16-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil).

A glance at Megan Fox’s Instagram page unearths just a handful of photos of her youngest boy, who was born in Aug. 2016. The two-time TMNT star announced her pregnancy while promoting the second film in the series, and she waited several months after her youngest son’s birth to post a photo of him. Since that time, the photos of Journey have been few and far between. You can see Fox’s new photo of little Journey below.

#mood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jun 29, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

Earlier this year, Fox posted a photo of her older sons wearing matching wetsuits on the beach. She captioned the pic, “Babes.”

But these days Fox’s Instagram page features more pics of her popular Frederick’s of Hollywood lingerie line than family photos. The actress also occasionally gives a shout-out to her husband on social media. Last fall, Megan posted a photo of Green to Instagram, thanking him for his contributions to their adorable family.

“Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs,” Fox captioned the pic.

While their children are undeniably adorable, Fox and her husband don’t pretend that being parents to three little boys is all fun and games. Last year the former Beverly Hills 90210 star admitted that it is challenging to handle three sons.

“Noah and Bodhi fight all the time,” Green told reporters, according to People. “They hit each other and cry and complain. Hate each other and say, ‘I’ll never play with you again.’ And then [they] play with each other for five minutes. It’s up and down.”